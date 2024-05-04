Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Bangladesh, currently leading 1-0 in the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, aim to further extend their winning start with the upcoming 2nd game scheduled for May 5, Sunday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. (More Cricket News)
In the 1st T20I match against Zimbabwe, the hosts secured a commanding 8-wicket victory while chasing the target of 125 runs. Najmul Shanto's side comfortably clinched the win, despite facing initial challenges when both the openers, him and Liton Das fell early with the score at just 57/2. However, Tanzid Hasan and Towhid Hridoy then took charge, delivering impressive knocks of 57 and 33 respectively to propel the Bengal Tigers ahead in the series.
On the other hand, Zimbabwe did not get the chance to explore their batting prowess in front of formidable bowlers such as Taskin Ahmed and Mohammad Saifuddin, who both claimed 3 wickets each. They dismissed the visitors' run makers including Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie and skipper Sikandar Raza. Consequently, Zimbabwe were restricted to a mere 124 runs in 20 overs losing all 10 wickets.
Both the teams have locked horns 21 times before in this format with Bangladesh securing the win in 14 games. Zimbabwe has won only 7 matches.
When is Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match?
The second T20I match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe is slated on May 5, Sunday at 5:30 PM IST at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Cricket Stadium, in Chattogram.
Where to watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match?
The five-match BAN vs ZIM T20I series will be available for live streaming on the FanCode website and app. However, there won't be any telecast on any Indian channels.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I squads:
Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Soumya Sarkar.