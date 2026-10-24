'I Will Have To See': MS Dhoni Sets Timeline On IPL Retention And Future

MS Dhoni said he will take a call on his IPL future before December this year
The Chennai Super Kings star made the remarks at a healthcare event in Bengaluru
Dhoni said medical tests will help determine whether he can play one more season
MS Dhoni has given his clearest indication yet that he may play another IPL season, saying he will decide on his future before December this year. The Chennai Super Kings star and former India captain made the remark as speculation around his next move continues.
The timing matters for Chennai. Dhoni missed the whole of last season because of calf issues as CSK failed to make the IPL 2026 playoffs. Since then, questions have swirled over whether he will continue in the league.
Bengaluru Event Remarks
The question came up again in Bengaluru. Speaking at a healthcare event there, Dhoni joked that his next step depends on medical checks and whether he can still manage one more season in CSK colours.
“Doc, I will have to go through the test. You will have to give me the report, and then before December, I will have to see, you know, how strong I am to maybe play one more season,” Dhoni said.
His remarks are the strongest public sign so far that he is weighing a return rather than stepping away immediately. They also place a clear timeline on that decision—before December.
Doctors Hold Pressure
Dhoni then shifted the focus to fitness. The former CSK skipper put the pressure on the doctors, saying they will decide whether he is fit enough to handle the rigours of the IPL for one more year.
“And if I am not, then, you know, you will have to make sure that you do everything right with me and make sure that this old vintage vehicle is running well on the road. So all the pressure is on them.”
That leaves Dhoni’s future tied directly to his fitness tests. For CSK, which missed the playoffs in IPL 2026 after playing without him because of his calf problem, the next few weeks could shape plans for the new season.