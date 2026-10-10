Major Shake-Up Ahead Of IPL 2027 Continues At CSK: Franchise Parts Ways With Batting Coach Michael Hussey

Chennai Super Kings have parted ways with long-serving batting coach Michael Hussey
The decision is part of a wider support staff reshuffle ahead of IPL 2027
CSK have already replaced Stephen Fleming with Zaheer Khan and Eric Simmons with Mohit Sharma
Chennai Super Kings have parted ways with long-serving batting coach Michael Hussey as the five-time Indian Premier League champions push ahead with a wider coaching reshuffle before IPL 2027. According to Cricbuzz, the franchise decided on Saturday to move on from Hussey as part of that planning.
Hussey joined CSK as batting coach in 2018 and has held the role since then. The former left-handed Australian batter also spent many years with the Chennai side as a player.
CSK have already changed key members of their support staff this year. The franchise mutually parted ways with Stephen Fleming earlier this year and replaced him with former India pacer Zaheer Khan.
The Chennai-based franchise have also removed bowling coach Eric Simmons from its roster and replaced him with former India pacer Mohit Sharma.
The future of CSK’s fielding coach, James Foster, also remains uncertain. It will also be interesting to see who replaces Hussey as CSK’s batting coach.
Hussey's England Link
Hussey worked with Fleming at CSK for many years, and the duo share a good bond. It was reported in August that Fleming wanted Hussey to become England’s new batting coach for Tests.
It would not be a surprise if the former left-handed Australian batter joins the England set-up ahead of Fleming’s maiden Test series as England coach.
Hussey is the head coach of Welsh Fire in the Men’s Hundred competition. He has previously worked with England as a consultant during the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and helped the team win the title.