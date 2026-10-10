Major Shake-Up Ahead Of IPL 2027 Continues At CSK: Franchise Parts Ways With Batting Coach Michael Hussey

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 10 October 2026 11:56 am Published at: 10 October 2026 11:55 am Updated on:

Chennai Super Kings have parted ways with long-serving batting coach Michael Hussey as the five-time IPL champions continue a wider support staff reshuffle ahead of IPL 2027. According to a report, the franchise decided on Saturday to move on from Hussey, who joined CSK in 2018 and also served the side as a player.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 10 October 2026 11:56 am Published at: 10 October 2026 11:55 am Updated on:

Michael Hussey served as Chennai Super Kings batting coach in IPL. | Photo: FILE