Michael Hussey Clarifies His Stance On Indian National Team Coaching Role

Apart from the role in IPL, Hussey is also the head coach of Welsh Fire in The Hundred. He is also a commentator for Fox Cricket during the Australia home summer

mike hussey with murali vijay in CSK parade
CSK batting coach Mike Hussey (L) with Murali Vijay in CSK's practice session during IPL 2024. Photo: X/ @mufaddal_vohra
Former batter Michael Hussey became the latest Australian to rule himself out of contention to become the next India head coach, saying it is something that he's not keen on right now. (More Cricket News)

With Rahul Dravid reportedly not keen to continue in the role of the head coach post-T20 World Cup in the Americas, quite a few Australians have been linked to the job, including Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer.

However, all of them have claimed that they have turned down the offer, citing various reasons even as BCCI rejected claims of approaching any former Australian cricketer for the high-profile job.

“Certainly as a full-time international coach, it’s not something at this stage of my life that I’m that keen on," Hussey, who is the batting coach of IPL team Chennai Super Kings, was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

"Out of playing, and even now, it’s not really on my radar, and I’m enjoying the balance of being able to coach as an assistant or head coach and then doing a bit of media as well.

Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni, centre, warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru.
BCCI Needs MS Dhoni's Help For Convincing Stephen Fleming To Take Up India's Head Coach Job

BY Jagdish Yadav

"I love that balance and still spending some time at home. You’d always like more time at home, but the bucket is pretty full at the moment."

Apart from the role in IPL, Hussey is also the head coach of Welsh Fire in The Hundred. He is also a commentator for Fox Cricket during the Australia home summer.

“They play more cricket than probably anyone in the world really, they’re literally going from tour to tour to tour. So, that would be a pretty challenging sort of role where you’d have to be there, boots on the ground," he said.

"You’re probably only getting the IPL off, which is eight to 10 weeks, but then the rest of the year, you’re going to be pretty much on the go.”

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had asserted that they have not approached any Australian cricketer for the role.

"Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer. The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect.

"Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process. We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks," Shah clarified in a statement.

Besides the Aussies, Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara was also asked about the same, and he too firmly turned it down.

"I have not been approached, and I don't have time to commit full-time to an India coaching job. Happy with my stint with Royals, and let's see how it goes," said Sangakkara, who is the Director of Cricket role with Rajasthan Royals.

