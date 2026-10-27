Albie Morkel Joins CSK As Assistant Coach Ahead Of 2027 IPL

Former South African all-rounder Albie Morkel has been appointed assistant coach of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of IPL 2027.
The franchise announced the development on Tuesday, October 27, alongside confirming former England cricketer Gareth Batty as their new batting coach.
CSK are currently undergoing an overhaul of their coaching staff as they prepare for the upcoming season under new head coach Zaheer Khan.
CSK Tweeted: "The lion behind some of Chepauk's most unforgettable moments is ready for a new innings! An OG Super King from 2008, a key member of our back-to-back IPL triumphs in 2010 and 2011! Albie Morkel's story with the Super Kings continues! Welcome aboard, Albie!"
Long Connection
A veteran of the league, Albie Morkel featured for Chennai Super Kings from the inaugural season until 2013, later turning out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, and Rising Pune Supergiants.
Morkel played a pivotal role in CSK's back-to-back title triumphs in 2010 and 2011, bagging 11 and 15 wickets respectively. He finished his IPL career with 974 runs and 85 wickets across 91 matches.