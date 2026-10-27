Why Was Lionel Messi Absent From Ballon d'Or 2026 Ceremony Despite Record 17th Nomination?

Lionel Messi skipped the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony in London despite earning his record 17th nomination
Inter Miami's busy schedule and travel commitments reportedly influenced his decision
Messi's responsibilities surrounding the Messi Cup added to his packed schedule
Lionel Messi's absence was one of the talking points at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony in London. Despite securing his 17th nomination for football's most prestigious individual honour, the Argentine superstar did not attend the event, leaving fans wondering why the eight-time winner skipped the occasion.
While several of football's biggest names gathered at the London Palladium on October 26, Messi remained in the United States, with club commitments and responsibilities surrounding his youth football tournament keeping him occupied.
Inter Miami's Busy Schedule Complicates Messi's Plans
Messi's demanding schedule with Inter Miami appears to have played a significant role in his decision. The MLS side faced the New York Red Bulls on October 24 and are scheduled to meet FC Cincinnati on October 28.
Another transatlantic journey to London would have left the 39-year-old with limited time for recovery and preparation ahead of an important fixture for his club.
The forward had also recently travelled to Spain to receive the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. Making another lengthy trip within such a short period would have added to his travel commitments.
Messi Cup Adds To His Responsibilities
Beyond his playing commitments, Messi has responsibilities connected to the Messi Cup, an international Under-16 football tournament being held in South Florida from October 25 to November 1.
The competition's second edition has added another commitment to an already packed week, with Messi involved in the tournament's organisation.
Presenter Speculation Adds To The Intrigue
Reports had fuelled expectations that Messi might attend the ceremony and potentially present an award. However, those claims were never officially established, and reports indicated that he had not received an invitation for a presenting role.
Messi's absence did little to diminish his remarkable Ballon d'Or legacy. His latest nomination extended a journey that began in 2006, while his record eight victories remain unmatched. For the Argentine legend, another chapter in football history arrived without a red-carpet appearance.