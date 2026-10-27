Why Was Lionel Messi Absent From Ballon d'Or 2026 Ceremony Despite Record 17th Nomination?

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Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Lionel Messi missed the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony despite his record 17th nomination. Discover how Inter Miami commitments, travel and the Messi Cup influenced his absence

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Why Was Lionel Messi Absent From Ballon dOr 2026 Ceremony
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi controls the ball during the MLS 2026 match against the New England Revolution. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Lionel Messi skipped the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony in London despite earning his record 17th nomination

  • Inter Miami's busy schedule and travel commitments reportedly influenced his decision

  • Messi's responsibilities surrounding the Messi Cup added to his packed schedule

Lionel Messi's absence was one of the talking points at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony in London. Despite securing his 17th nomination for football's most prestigious individual honour, the Argentine superstar did not attend the event, leaving fans wondering why the eight-time winner skipped the occasion.

While several of football's biggest names gathered at the London Palladium on October 26, Messi remained in the United States, with club commitments and responsibilities surrounding his youth football tournament keeping him occupied.

Inter Miami's Busy Schedule Complicates Messi's Plans

Messi's demanding schedule with Inter Miami appears to have played a significant role in his decision. The MLS side faced the New York Red Bulls on October 24 and are scheduled to meet FC Cincinnati on October 28.

Another transatlantic journey to London would have left the 39-year-old with limited time for recovery and preparation ahead of an important fixture for his club.

The forward had also recently travelled to Spain to receive the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. Making another lengthy trip within such a short period would have added to his travel commitments.

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Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, and forward Luis Suárez, right, walk off the field after defeating New York City FC in an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, in Miami. - | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Argentina's Lionel Messi waves to fans before an international friendly soccer match against Benin, marking his farewell appearance for the national team, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2026. - (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, celebrates with his teammates after winning the Campeones Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Miami - (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, center, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup soccer match, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Miami. - | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Also Read: Harry Kane Wins 2026 Ballon d'Or, Ends England's 25-Year Wait For Football's Biggest Honour

Messi Cup Adds To His Responsibilities

Beyond his playing commitments, Messi has responsibilities connected to the Messi Cup, an international Under-16 football tournament being held in South Florida from October 25 to November 1.

The competition's second edition has added another commitment to an already packed week, with Messi involved in the tournament's organisation.

Presenter Speculation Adds To The Intrigue

Reports had fuelled expectations that Messi might attend the ceremony and potentially present an award. However, those claims were never officially established, and reports indicated that he had not received an invitation for a presenting role.

Messi's absence did little to diminish his remarkable Ballon d'Or legacy. His latest nomination extended a journey that began in 2006, while his record eight victories remain unmatched. For the Argentine legend, another chapter in football history arrived without a red-carpet appearance.

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