De Paul’s Stunning Strike And Lionel Messi’s Assist Power Inter Miami Past NYCFC

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 15 October 2026 5:15 pm

Inter Miami secured a 2-0 victory over New York City FC in their MLS 2026 regular-season clash at Nu Stadium on Wednesday, October 14, booking their place in the playoffs. Germán Berterame opened the scoring in the 20th minute, finishing a well-worked attacking move after receiving an assist from Luis Suárez. Lionel Messi then set up Rodrigo De Paul, who unleashed a powerful right-footed strike into the top-left corner in first-half stoppage time to double Miami’s advantage. The hosts controlled proceedings after the break, with Messi continuing to threaten the opposition goal. New York City struggled to find a breakthrough despite creating opportunities, and their hopes of a late comeback ended when goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair saved Nicolás Fernández Mercau’s penalty in the seventh minute of added time. The victory also gave Miami consecutive league wins and strengthened their position in the Eastern Conference.