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De Paul’s Stunning Strike And Lionel Messi’s Assist Power Inter Miami Past NYCFC

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Inter Miami secured a 2-0 victory over New York City FC in their MLS 2026 regular-season clash at Nu Stadium on Wednesday, October 14, booking their place in the playoffs. Germán Berterame opened the scoring in the 20th minute, finishing a well-worked attacking move after receiving an assist from Luis Suárez. Lionel Messi then set up Rodrigo De Paul, who unleashed a powerful right-footed strike into the top-left corner in first-half stoppage time to double Miami’s advantage. The hosts controlled proceedings after the break, with Messi continuing to threaten the opposition goal. New York City struggled to find a breakthrough despite creating opportunities, and their hopes of a late comeback ended when goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair saved Nicolás Fernández Mercau’s penalty in the seventh minute of added time. The victory also gave Miami consecutive league wins and strengthened their position in the Eastern Conference.

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Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS Soccer highlights-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, and forward Luis Suárez, right, walk off the field after defeating New York City FC in an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS Soccer highlights-Luis Suárez
Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez, left, falls to the field during the first half of an MLS soccer match against New York City FC, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS Soccer highlights-
Fans hold up a sign in support of Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi during the second half of an MLS soccer match between Inter Miami and New York City FC, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS Soccer highlights-Nicolás Fernández Mercau
New York City FC midfielder Nicolás Fernández Mercau attempts a penalty kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match Inter Miami, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS Soccer highlights-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) attempts a shot on the goal as New York City FC defender Tayvon Gray, right, defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS Soccer highlights-Dayne St. Clair
Inter Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) makes a save during the second half of an MLS soccer match against New York City FC, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS Soccer highlights-Inter Miamis Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi runs with the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against New York City FC, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS Soccer highlights-Nicolás Fernández Mercau
New York City FC midfielder Nicolás Fernández Mercau, left, runs with the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS Soccer highlights-Rodrigo de Paul
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, congratulated midfielder Rodrigo de Paul (7) after de Paul scored a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against New York City FC, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS Soccer highlights-Rodrigo de Paul scores a goal
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul scores a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against New York City FC, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS Soccer highlights-Germán Berterame
Inter Miami forward Germán Berterame (19) scores a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against New York City FC, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

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