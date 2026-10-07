Why Lionel Messi's Financial Fortune Reached Billionaire Status: Brand Deals, Salary, Endorsements, Hotels & Real Estate

Forbes estimated Lionel Messi’s net worth at $1.1 billion, with most wealth coming from football contracts
Messi’s commercial earnings include endorsements, memorabilia and business ventures
His assets include Edificio Rostower Socimi, MiM Hotels, property purchases in Spain and the United States
Forbes now estimates Lionel Messi’s net worth at $1.1bn, making him one of only four athletes to become billionaires while still playing. Most of that came from football contracts. But more than $600mn came from endorsements, memorabilia and business ventures, which reported on the latest Forbes assessment.
Messi has put that money to work. His holdings now span a hotel interest, a listed property firm and two football clubs. Salary laid the foundation, while those assets may shape how long the fortune holds up.
Some parts are still hard to price. Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth do not value every private holding the same way, and neither source sets out the exact size of Messi’s ownership in some assets. That leaves a simple question at the centre of the story — where exactly did the money come from, and which parts of the fortune are still unproven?
Where Did Wealth Come?
The starting point is earnings. Forbes counts about $1.8bn in career income for Messi. Roughly $1.2bn came from playing contracts before taxes and agent fees, while the other $600mn came from endorsements, memorabilia and business work.
That means off-field income accounts for about one-third of the total. Salary built the base. What Messi did away from the pitch shaped what happened next to that base.
Forbes says the bulk of Messi’s wealth sits in money he kept, gains on his assets and a right to buy into Inter Miami after he retires. TOI also reported that Celebrity Net Worth values him at $1bn, which is $100mn less than Forbes, but both figures point the same way.
How Strong Is Brand?
His annual commercial engine remains large. Forbes puts Messi’s endorsement and business income at about $70mn a year. That sits on top of roughly the same amount from playing this season, taking his estimated earnings over the past 12 months to $140mn.
He placed third on Forbes’ 2026 list of highest-paid athletes. Since 2014, he has never fallen below fifth. He also led the ranking in 2019 and 2022.
Adidas sits at the centre of his endorsements. Messi switched from Nike in 2006 and agreed a lifetime contract in 2017. He also has more than a dozen live deals, among them Mastercard, Michelob Ultra and Lay’s. Messi rarely gives interviews, yet brands keep signing him, while his late father Jorge acted as his agent and business manager.
Which Assets Matter?
Property is a big theme. Messi launched Edificio Rostower Socimi in 2024 as a publicly listed real estate investment trust. It began trading that December on the small Spanish bourse called the Portfolio Stock Exchange.
Forbes puts the company’s value at $282mn. Celebrity Net Worth pegged it at roughly $232mn when it listed. The vehicle includes Messi’s interest in MiM Hotels, a boutique chain with six properties in Spain and Andorra. Celebrity Net Worth also reported that the company owns apartments and commercial property.
The limit is clear. Neither source says how much of Edificio Rostower Socimi Messi personally owns, so the $282mn market value is not the same as his own wealth. It is better read as a sign of where he is placing money — assets that earn rent and room revenue.
His property buys follow the same pattern. In 2009, he spent about $2mn on a house in Castelldefels, near Barcelona. He later paid $7.3mn in 2021 for the full ninth floor of a Sunny Isles Beach condo building, then bought a waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale for $10.75mn after joining Inter Miami.
Which Bets Failed?
Not every venture has worked. The clearest miss is sports drink brand Más+ by Messi, which launched in 2024 with Mark Anthony Brands. BevNet reported in May that the brand is being phased out.
Some investments are still in play. Messi holds a stake in El Club de la Milanesa, an Argentine restaurant chain. He also owns Deportivo LSM in Uruguay, which he set up last year with Inter Miami teammate Luis Suárez, and UE Cornellà, a fifth-tier Spanish club he bought in April for an undisclosed sum.
There is also a legal stain. In 2016, a Spanish court convicted Messi and his father of tax fraud tied to shell companies in tax havens that held endorsement income, the BBC reported. They escaped jail but paid about $4mn in fines. It remains the clearest sign that money earned away from football needs careful handling.
What Next For Miami?
Inter Miami could add much more. After the 2022 World Cup, Messi could have moved to the Saudi Pro League, where an offer rumoured at up to $400mn a year was on the table. He chose Inter Miami instead.
His published MLS salary is only part of the package. The MLS Players Association lists his guaranteed pay at $28.3mn this year. TOI reported that insiders say revenue-sharing deals with MLS partners Adidas and Apple TV add to that. Club owner Jorge Mas told Bloomberg in March that he was paying Messi "$70 million to $80 million a year".
Equity is the open question. Forbes says Messi has an option to take a stake in the club after he retires. Since he joined, Inter Miami’s Forbes valuation has climbed from $600mn to $1.35bn. Miami won the 2025 MLS Cup in his second full season and Messi signed a three-year extension last October. David Beckham reached $1bn 13 years after retirement, but no source says how large Messi’s future stake will be.
How Secure Is Fortune?
The broad mix looks durable. Few athletes turn playing income into lasting assets at this scale, and Messi now sits in a short group with LeBron James, Tiger Woods and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The structure of the fortune explains why it appears built to last even though a few bets have failed. Big contracts created the money, brand deals kept cash flowing and property and club holdings may keep producing value.
But some of the most interesting pieces remain unpriced. No source sets out the size of Messi’s future Inter Miami stake, or gives full ownership detail for some private holdings. Until those figures are clearer, part of his $1.1bn fortune remains an estimate rather than a fully visible balance sheet.