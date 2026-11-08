Lionel Messi Creates History! Inter Miami Star Shatters Records In MLS 2026 With Goal-Scoring Spree

Lionel Messi won the 2026 MLS Golden Boot with 26 goals for Inter Miami
He became the first player in MLS history to win the Golden Boot in consecutive seasons
Messi finished four goals ahead of FC Dallas forward Petar Musa, who scored 22
Lionel Messi won the 2026 MLS Golden Boot after finishing the regular season with 26 goals, becoming the first player in league history to claim the award in consecutive seasons.
Petar Musa of FC Dallas ended on 22 goals, four behind Messi, while Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Brian White finished third with 20. The Inter Miami captain is now the sixth player in MLS history to lift the Golden Boot more than once.
His fourth MLS season also underlined how complete his scoring run has become. He appeared in only 31 regular-season matches.
Scoring Numbers and Rates
In his fourth MLS season, he finished with 26 goals and 17 assists, giving him 43 goal contributions, the third-highest single-season total in MLS history. He did it across just 31 regular-season matches.
The 39-year-old led MLS in goals per game at 0.87. He also tied for the league lead in multi-goal outings with six and ranked second in goals per 90 minutes at 0.91.
Open-Play Dominance Continues
Open play supplied most of Messi’s goals.
Of his 26 goals, only one came from the penalty spot, leaving him with 25 non-penalty goals, the second-highest single-season total in MLS history. Messi himself set the record in 2025, when he scored 28 non-penalty goals.
Messi followed his 29-goal 2025 with another big year. That made him only the second player in league history to score at least 25 goals in back-to-back regular seasons. Across the last three campaigns, he has 75 regular-season goals, the second-highest total any player has managed over a three-season stretch in MLS history.
Messi also became only the second player, with 2023 Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga, to reach 20 goals in three straight seasons. His 43 goal contributions in 2026 also made him the first player in MLS history to record 40 or more in consecutive seasons.