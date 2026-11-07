Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: Clifford Miranda Keeps Faith On His Boys

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: CFC Coach Miranda Confident
Yet Chennaiyin head coach Clifford Miranda brushed aside that gap on the eve of the game, saying the sizeable difference in pre-season “doesn’t make us inferior”. “I cannot complain about having less pre-season or having not played enough. I have nothing to hide, and we are prepared just like we were prepared for the first game (of the season) against Goa,” Miranda said.
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: EBFC Ahead In Preparations
East Bengal played 13 competitive games before the season, including three on the continental stage, while Chennaiyin had only seven friendlies.
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: Tough Challenge For Marina Machans
Chennaiyin FC head into Saturday’s clash against East Bengal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with less match preparation, blunt finishing and pressure near the bottom of the table.
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: Welcome
Welcome to the live blog coverage of the ISL 2026-27 clash between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai! The host Marina Machans are searching for their first win of the campaign in front of their passionate home fans, but face a formidable challenge in East Bengal FC, who arrive on the back of consecutive victories. Stay tuned for all the build-up, official team news, and minute-by-minute action right here!