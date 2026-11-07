Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: Clifford Miranda Keeps Faith On His Boys

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal Live Score Updates, ISL: Winless Chennaiyin FC host defending champions East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday. It is the last ISL fixture before the international break. The Marina Machans have scored just one goal in four matches this season. Coach Clifford Miranda blames poor finishing rather than chance creation and says a tactical tweak now brings more players into the box. Chennaiyin will be without Maheson Singh, while Emmanuel Imanishimwe is suspended after his red card against Kerala Blasters. East Bengal arrive in sparkling form, with nine goals in two league games: a 4-0 win over Churchill Brothers and a 5-1 win over Inter Kashi. Coach Antonio Lopez Habas has still warned of a difficult night. The visitors are without the injured Anwar Ali and are coming off a 0-2 AFC Champions League Two defeat to Al-Seeb. East Bengal won the previous meeting 3-1 in Chennai in April 2026. Get the CFC vs EBFC updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

7 Nov 2026, 06:20:53 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: CFC Coach Miranda Confident Yet Chennaiyin head coach Clifford Miranda brushed aside that gap on the eve of the game, saying the sizeable difference in pre-season “doesn’t make us inferior”. “I cannot complain about having less pre-season or having not played enough. I have nothing to hide, and we are prepared just like we were prepared for the first game (of the season) against Goa,” Miranda said.

7 Nov 2026, 06:12:42 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: EBFC Ahead In Preparations East Bengal played 13 competitive games before the season, including three on the continental stage, while Chennaiyin had only seven friendlies.

7 Nov 2026, 06:05:09 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: Tough Challenge For Marina Machans Chennaiyin FC head into Saturday’s clash against East Bengal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with less match preparation, blunt finishing and pressure near the bottom of the table.