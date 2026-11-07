In Photos | Festive Travel Rush Packs Railway Stations As Passengers Head Home Across India

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The run-up to the festive season has brought a surge of passengers to railway stations across India, with people travelling to their hometowns to celebrate with family. At Patna Junction, crowds gather on platforms to board trains, while similar scenes unfold in Agra, Dehradun and Rajkot. Passengers are seen waiting for trains, boarding coaches and making their way through packed stations. From Patna to Agra, Dehradun and Rajkot, crowded platforms and passengers boarding trains reflect the rush to get home ahead of the festivities.

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Patna Junction Railway Station
Passengers board a train to their hometowns during the festive season, at Patna Junction Railway Station (PNBE), in Patna, Bihar, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Passengers wait to board a train to their hometowns
Passengers wait to board a train to their hometowns during the festive season, at Patna Junction Railway Station (PNBE), in Patna, Bihar, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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festive season, in Agra railway station
Passengers board a train to their hometowns during the festive season, in Agra, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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festive season rush in Dehradun railway station
Passengers board trains to their hometowns during the festive season, in Dehradun, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Rush in festive season at Dehradun railway station
Passengers board trains to their hometowns during the festive season, in Dehradun, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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festive season rush in Rajkot
Passengers wait to board a train to their hometowns during the festive season, in Rajkot, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Patna Junction railway station
Passengers crowd the Patna Junction railway station for boarding trains to their hometowns during the festive season, in Patna, Bihar, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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festive season rush in Patna railway station
Passengers crowd the Patna Junction railway station for boarding trains to their hometowns during the festive season, in Patna, Bihar, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI

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