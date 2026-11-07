In Photos | Festive Travel Rush Packs Railway Stations As Passengers Head Home Across India
The run-up to the festive season has brought a surge of passengers to railway stations across India, with people travelling to their hometowns to celebrate with family. At Patna Junction, crowds gather on platforms to board trains, while similar scenes unfold in Agra, Dehradun and Rajkot. Passengers are seen waiting for trains, boarding coaches and making their way through packed stations. From Patna to Agra, Dehradun and Rajkot, crowded platforms and passengers boarding trains reflect the rush to get home ahead of the festivities.
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