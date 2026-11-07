Vijaysai Reddy announced he will launch a new political party in Andhra Pradesh on November 11.
He stated the decision aims to fill a growing political vacuum between the ruling TDP and opposition YSRCP.
The former YSRCP leader confirmed the date was chosen based on an auspicious time recommended by a priest.
Former YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijaysai Reddy has announced that he will launch a new political party on November 11, saying there was a political vacuum in Andhra Pradesh.
He said the new party would be guided by patriotism, the welfare of the people and the protection of Andhra Pradesh's interests.
The launch time, he said, had been fixed by a priest as an auspicious occasion and there was no other motive behind choosing the date.
"The people of Andhra Pradesh are disillusioned with both the ruling TDP and the opposition YSRCP, creating a clear political vacuum for a new alternative. Against this backdrop, we have decided to launch a new political party on November 11," Reddy told PTI Videos on Friday.
The former MP criticised the performance of successive governments in the state, saying both parties had fared poorly on several fronts, including law and order.
Referring to the state's finances, he alleged that Andhra Pradesh's public debt stood at Rs 1 lakh crore at the time of bifurcation in 2014, and now it has increased to Rs 10 lakh crore.
He also claimed that the debt burden worked out to Rs 5.5 lakh per person in the state.
He said the objective of the new party would be to serve the interests of the state and its people. Irrespective of which party was in power at the Centre, the new party would coordinate with the Union government and seek justice for the people of Andhra Pradesh, he added.
Reddy was once a key figure in the YSRCP and shared a close association with former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy before parting ways with the party.