The remarks come amid an intensifying war of words between the Congress and AAP ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had launched the Congress's campaign in the state at an 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur on November 4, accusing the AAP government of failing to tackle the drug menace and alleging that Punjab was being run from Delhi under the influence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.