Youth Congress Suspends 200-Plus Functionaries Over INDIA Bloc Rally Absence

More than 200 Youth Congress functionaries across seven states suspended for missing the November 1 INDIA bloc rally.
Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana were among the states where office-bearers initially faced disciplinary action.
Attendance was tracked through barcode scanners and the IYC app, which recorded only 2,831 registrations against a claimed mobilisation of 15,000 people.
Indian Youth Congress has suspended more than 200 office-bearers across seven states for allegedly skipping the INDIA bloc rally held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1 over the issue of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, ANI reported on Thursday.
The action follows an earlier round of suspensions as the youth wing continues its disciplinary process against functionaries who failed to attend the opposition mobilisation.
As NDTV had reported on Wednesday that the Congress youth wing had suspended more than 80 office-bearers in several states and sought explanations from them over their absence. Citing sources, the report said the number could eventually rise to 500 as the disciplinary process expanded.
The initial action had covered office-bearers in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. Around 60 functionaries from Madhya Pradesh, at least 13 from Himachal Pradesh and around 10 from Haryana were among those suspended.
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) had instructed all its national, state and district-level office-bearers to attend the rally, with no exemptions, the report said.
Digital Attendance Tracking
The youth wing had put in place a digital attendance mechanism to monitor participation in the rally.
Barcode scanners were installed at the Minto Road assembly point, where office-bearers and other participants were asked to register through the IYC's official app, 'With IYC'.
The youth wing claimed to have mobilised around 15,000 people at the assembly point for Rahul Gandhi's march to Ramlila Maidan. However, only 2,831 people registered through the app.
An internal review reportedly found that several office-bearers and workers had not registered their attendance, citing limited technical awareness and lack of interest. Slow internet connectivity along the route from Minto Road to Ramlila Maidan also affected registrations.
Internal Review After Rally
The suspensions followed an internal assessment by the IYC leadership to examine attendance at the November 1 rally.
The review found that several office-bearers had remained absent without providing any explanation, despite instructions from the organisation to participate.
The disciplinary action is continuing across states, with the youth wing examining attendance records and seeking explanations from those who missed the event.