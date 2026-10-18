A.

I was in the meeting from beginning to end. He never said that. He said we should introduce innovative ideas into our protests. For example, the Youth Congress has been using ghost-themed protests to highlight people whose votes have been rejected or whose names have been removed from the electoral rolls, along with other innovative forms of protest.

The message was that the leadership is closely watching the activities of the Youth Congress, NSUI and other Congress workers. It was encouraging to know that the leadership is following our work. Everyone’s enthusiasm and energy increased after the meeting.

I do not remember him saying that we should not care about credit. He appreciated the Youth Congress’s work and said we had been working hard for the past 12 years. He praised the new and innovative methods we have adopted in our protests. He was happy with our work and motivated us. Seeing Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra struggling on the streets also motivates us. Every part of the Congress is energised by their efforts.