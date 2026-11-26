Congress takes Meta and Centre to court over content restrictions.
Party alleges automated filters are blocking Rahul Gandhi posts.
Meta says its system removes identical copies under Indian rules.
The Congress Party has sued Meta and the central government, arguing that Meta has been automatically restricting political content posted by party workers using the name and photographs of the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi.
The Congress youth wing, in a petition filed by advocate Rishav Ranjan, accused Meta Platforms of using Rahul Gandhi's name and photographs to flag and restrict political posts shared by party workers and office-bearers on Facebook and Instagram.
The party has also moved to the court against a legal requirement that directs social media companies to use automated systems to detect and remove content already barred under previous legal orders.
The Youth Congress has stepped up its protest against Meta by putting up banners carrying the slogan 'Meta, BJP Ka Beta' (Meta, son of BJP). The campaign accuses the company of treating political content unfairly and giving in to political pressure.
Meta's content moderation system has come under scrutiny after India's February amendments to IT rules made automated checks mandatory for large social media platforms. Earlier, platforms were only expected to make an effort to use such tools.
Why Meta's Automated System Is Under Fire In India
Meta's transparency report says it is now using automated systems to remove what it describes as "100% identical copies of content, at scale and in country". The company has said it is still testing and improving the system, calling the task an "unprecedented" effort, according to Reuters.
Meta also points out that only a "limited" number of countries require it to restrict content automatically on such a large scale, which it says accounts for the higher number of takedowns.
However, the Congress has alleged that the system is going beyond removing exact copies. According to its petition, posts carrying Rahul Gandhi's name or photograph are being blocked even when they are birthday wishes, tributes or wedding invitations. The party also said users have not been shown any "order, notice, reason or even a 'legal request'" explaining the restrictions.
The petition cites the case of a birthday message posted on November 8 by a youth wing leader for a colleague. The post included a photograph of the colleague standing beside Gandhi but was blocked on the same day.
The user received a notification stating: "We restricted access to this content through an automated system implemented pursuant to legal requirements."
Meta's transparency report also shows that India is among seven markets, including Brazil and Hong Kong, where the company does not identify the government authority behind a content restriction. It cites "legal obligations and regulatory considerations" for withholding this information. In most other markets, Meta discloses the requesting authority.