Donald Trump is using higher tariffs to curb China's global trade dominance and pressure other economies to restrict Chinese imports.
China has expanded exports to alternative markets despite US trade restrictions, recording a nearly $1.2 trillion trade surplus in 2025.
The US-China rivalry has widened to rare earths, semiconductors and AI, exposing the challenges of reducing global dependence on Chinese supply chains.
The United States' latest tariff measures against China are set to intensify trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, as President Donald Trump seeks to reshape global trade by pressuring other economies to curb their dependence on the world's largest manufacturing hub.
The new duties remain within the limits of the existing US-China trade truce, but Washington has left room for further increases, raising the stakes ahead of the fourth summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled to take place in Miami next month. The current trade pact is due to expire on January 10, 2027.
The Trump administration plans to raise tariffs on Chinese goods by 20%, in addition to the 25% levies imposed during Trump's first term. A breakdown of the existing truce could take the total tariff burden to 40%.
The latest measures follow an eight-month investigation into unfair trade practices, including excess industrial capacity across the world. Washington is also exerting pressure on other economies, including the European Union, Japan and several Southeast Asian countries, asking them to strengthen trade barriers against Chinese imports and investment.
China, however, remains the central target of the exercise. The US has accused its trading partners of doing too little to restrict imports from a geopolitical rival whose trade surplus is on course to exceed $1 trillion for a second consecutive year.
The US Trade Representative's report on Vietnam mentions China more than 250 times, while its findings on the European Union refer to Beijing more than 300 times, as per reports.
China's Trade Dominance Poses Challenge For US
The scale of China's global trade position is a major challenge for Trump's strategy. Outlook had earlier reported that China ended 2025 with a record trade surplus of nearly $1.2 trillion, driven by growing exports to markets across Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America.
The expansion came even as Chinese exports to the US declined by around 20% in dollar terms during 2025 following renewed American tariffs. China offset the fall by expanding shipments to other markets, with exports to Africa rising by more than 25%, those to ASEAN countries increasing by over 13% and exports to the European Union growing by more than 8%, according to the Outlook report.
China's total exports grew 6.1% year-on-year to 26.99 trillion yuan in 2025, while imports increased by just 0.5% to 18.48 trillion yuan. The widening gap between exports and imports reflected the country's reliance on overseas markets amid subdued domestic consumption and a prolonged property sector downturn.
The development has intensified concerns among trading partners about Chinese industrial overcapacity and the growing presence of its manufactured goods in international markets.
Notably, the US tariff strategy is also aimed at making other governments protect their domestic industries and jobs against an economy that contributes less to global demand than it does to global supply.
Tariffs, Rare Earths And Technology Widen The Rivalry
Washington's latest tariff push follows an earlier escalation in April 2025, when Trump announced sweeping 'Liberation Day' tariffs. The US Supreme Court subsequently declared those tariffs illegal.
China was the only major economy to retaliate against the earlier measures with full force. Reciprocal tariffs briefly climbed into triple digits, while Beijing used its dominant position in rare earths refining to demonstrate its ability to disrupt industries ranging from automobiles to defence through export controls.
The rivalry has since expanded beyond tariffs and trade deficits into critical minerals, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.
It is to be noted that the competition over advanced semiconductors had become central to the US-China technology rivalry, given the importance of chips in developing modern AI systems.
China's position in critical mineral processing, with rare earths and other minerals being used across electronics, electric vehicles, advanced industrial equipment and defence technologies. While Washington is seeking more secure supply chains, Beijing has used export controls as leverage in its broader economic relationship with the US.
Taiwan further connects the economic and security dimensions of the rivalry, given its importance to the global semiconductor industry. Any major disruption around the island could affect supplies of advanced chips used in consumer electronics and AI systems.
Can US Persuade Countries To Move Away From China?
The challenge for Washington is that reducing dependence on Chinese manufacturing is not simply a matter of imposing higher tariffs. China's established industrial ecosystem and its integration into global supply chains make it difficult for other economies to replace its manufacturing capacity.
India's experience offers an example of this dependence. Outlook Business reported in September 2026 that China supplied at least 80% of India's imports across 71 electronics-related tariff lines in 2025-26, even as the country sought to expand domestic electronics manufacturing.
The report noted that rising imports from China reflected deeper integration of supply chains rather than merely dependence on price-competitive finished goods.
Meanwhile, Beijing has stopped short of threatening immediate retaliation against the latest US measures. China's foreign ministry rejected accusations of unfair industrial practices.
The two countries have also taken steps to stabilise trade relations. Beijing recently extended its suspension of rare earth export controls to the US, while China Southern Airlines said its subsidiary Xiamen Airlines had agreed to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.
However, the possibility of further tariff increases gives Washington additional leverage ahead of the next round of negotiations. The US will also have to consider the inflationary consequences of higher import duties, particularly as the cost of living remains a major concern among American voters.
Both sides appear reluctant to restart a full-scale trade war, according to Chen Bo, a senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore's East Asian Institute, who told Reuters that Washington and Beijing wanted to reach a deal.
But the pressure on other economies to defend their domestic industries against Chinese exports could continue. As Viktor Shvets, a global strategist at Macquarie Capital, told Reuters, China's inability to restructure its economy could become an even bigger driver of trade tensions than inconsistent US trade policies.