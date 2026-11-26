The most recent use before this one came in August. ThePrint had reported that Indian and Chinese patrols came face to face in late July near Taksing, in Arunachal's Upper Subansiri district. An Indian defence spokesperson called the reports "unsubstantiated and uncorroborated". India's Ministry of External Affairs said it considers border matters "most serious" and that the state of the border will reflect on the wider relationship. Beijing's reply, from foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, was that the situation was generally stable, and that he declined to comment on reports of stepped-up military activity.