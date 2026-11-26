Min Aung Hlaing says Myanmar will not follow ICJ requirements it considers inappropriate
The ICJ ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya during the 2017 military crackdown
The court ordered investigations, prosecutions, reparations and measures to facilitate the safe return of displaced Rohingya
Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing has said his government will not comply with parts of an International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on the Rohingya genocide that it considers “inappropriate”, raising questions about the implementation of the landmark judgment delivered last week.
Speaking at a Union Government meeting on Wednesday, Min Aung Hlaing described the proceedings brought by The Gambia as a “one-sided accusation” and said the use of the term genocide had seriously damaged Myanmar's reputation, according to the state-run media. He did not specify which requirements his government would reject, Reuters reported on Thursday.
What The ICJ Ruled
On November 19, the ICJ found that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya during the 2017 military clearance operations in northern Rakhine State. The court also found that Myanmar had failed to prevent and punish genocide and had violated its obligation to preserve evidence.
The ruling, adopted by a 9–6 majority, requires Myanmar to investigate and prosecute individuals reasonably suspected of involvement, prevent future violations and facilitate the safe, voluntary and dignified return of displaced Rohingya. It also ordered restitution and compensation for the harm caused, with Myanmar required to report on its measures within two years.
Myanmar's Foreign Ministry rejected the findings on November 20, questioning the court's reliance on UN investigative reports and maintaining that the 2016–2018 operations were counter-terrorism actions against the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), rather than a campaign carried out with genocidal intent.
The Rohingya Refugee Crisis
The 2017 crackdown involved mass killings, sexual violence and the destruction of Rohingya villages, forcing more than 700,000 people to flee to Bangladesh. The UN has documented more than 10,000 deaths during the operations.
UNHCR estimates that around 1.9 million Rohingya worldwide were stateless at mid-2026, with approximately 84% forcibly displaced. Its country-wise figures for June 30 recorded 1.2 million Rohingya refugees and asylum-seekers in Bangladesh, 129,400 in Malaysia, 22,400 in India, 2,500 in Indonesia and 500 in Thailand. More than 223,000 remained internally displaced in Myanmar.
Can The Ruling Be Enforced?
The ICJ's judgment is final and binding, but the court has no independent enforcement mechanism. Under Article 94 of the UN Charter, The Gambia can approach the UN Security Council if Myanmar fails to comply. The council may recommend or decide measures to give effect to the judgment.
Myanmar's latest remarks therefore raise the prospect of a prolonged dispute over implementation, even as more than a million Rohingya remain displaced and the conditions for their return remain unresolved.