India rejected the charge within hours. Its commerce ministry said it "does not have structural excess capacity in any sector", while adding that it remains committed to an early conclusion of the trade agreement. The argument has a fair point at its centre. Producing more than a market needs, or running a trade surplus, does not automatically mean unfair practices, since exporters may simply be competitive or foreign buyers may want their products. Trump has long taken the other view. He has called India a "tariff abuser", and in 2025 he blamed high Indian tariffs for a US goods deficit with India of $45.7 billion in 2024.