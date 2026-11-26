India And Asian Partners Contest Findings

India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry said it was examining the USTR notice and rejected the assessment of structural excess capacity, maintaining that the country had no such capacity in any sector. It added that trade-related concerns should be addressed through the ongoing India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations. The USTR has proposed tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods, with a possible adjustment to 17% if the two countries reach a reciprocal trade agreement addressing its findings.