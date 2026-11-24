US plans fresh tariffs on India, China and other economies.
Washington targets industrial subsidies it says hurt American manufacturers.
Proposed duties could cover most imported products.
The United States administration is planning to increase the tariffs on India, China, and dozens of other countries as it accuses these countries of helping their domestic industries through subsidies that harm American manufacturers.
The proposed tariffs are expected to affect exports from China, Japan, South Korea and all 27 European Union member states, among other countries. The additional duties would cover most imported products.
However, some industrial goods, such as steel, aluminium and automobiles, may be exempt because they already face tariffs imposed under a separate national security provision, the WSJ reported.
The proposed tariff measures could also affect India. The country may face higher duties depending on the terms of its trade agreement with the Trump administration.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer could announce the findings of an investigation into industrial subsidies in China, the European Union and 14 other countries as early as this week, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
The investigation has been underway for several months, although the announcement date could still change.
The exact tariff rates have not yet been decided. However, US administration officials have repeatedly signalled that they are considering duties similar to those Trump announced in 2025, before the US Supreme Court struck down his initial round of tariffs in February 2026, the report said.
The proposed tariffs could come in addition to duties announced in July under a separate trade measure targeting economies that fail to prevent imports of goods made using forced labour. That measure introduced tariffs of 10% to 12.5% on 60 economies but is now facing a legal challenge, the WSJ reported.
The announcement is expected at a time when the Trump administration is facing criticism over its China policy. The concerns follow allegations that Nvidia's advanced AI chips were smuggled into China. Lawmakers from both parties have also raised questions about the administration's approach towards Beijing, the report said.