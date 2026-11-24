Virginia and Oregon have sued Elon Musk's companies over Grok.
The lawsuits allege failures to prevent nonconsensual sexualised images.
The company says it takes action against users violating safeguards.
Two Democratic attorneys general from Virginia and Oregon have filed separate lawsuits accusing Elon Musk's companies of putting consumers at risk by failing to introduce adequate safeguards in an artificial intelligence chatbot capable of generating sexualised images.
Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said the companies put their business interests ahead of the safety of millions of people.
“To push its lagging product, Grok, to tens of millions of new users, it stripped out industry-standard safeguards and marketed a ‘spicy mode’ built to produce nudity,” Jones said in the lawsuit, according to AP. “For these Defendants, weak safeguards were not a failure but a feature.”
Oregon also filed a lawsuit on Monday. The two states brought separate but similar cases under their consumer protection laws.
Why Have Virginia And Oregon Sued Grok?
The lawsuits accuse Elon Musk's companies of allowing Grok to generate sexualised images of people without their consent, including images involving children.
Virginia and Oregon's attorneys general allege that the companies failed to put proper safety measures in place when developing the AI chatbot. They say Grok's image-generation tools allowed users to create fake explicit images, particularly of women and children, which were then shared on X.
The lawsuits also claim that the companies misled the public about efforts to prevent such content. They argue that even after Grok introduced restrictions, users could still generate explicit images through other platforms and by bypassing its safeguards. The cases want to hold the companies accountable under state consumer protection laws.
Grok, which is available on Elon Musk's social media platform X, made its image-generation and editing tools available to all users in December 2025, according to Virginia's lawsuit.
The following month, the tool faced widespread criticism after users were found creating realistic but fake sexualised images of people. Researchers also raised concerns that some of the images appeared to show children.
Describing the scale of the problem, the Virginia lawsuit said, “X was flooded with sexualized content, primarily of women.
Grok Lacks Guardrails
Malaysia and Indonesia were among the first countries to announce temporary bans on Grok, while several others launched new investigations or expanded existing ones. In response, Grok restricted image generation and editing to paying users.
However, Virginia's lawsuit argued that the move did not prevent users from creating sexualised images without consent. Instead, it made the feature a paid service. “It simply made that generation profitable,” the lawsuit said.
Grok's developer, previously known as xAI, has since been renamed SpaceX Super Intelligence.
Virginia also pointed out that most major AI developers have built safeguards into their products to prevent users from generating sexualised images and stop the creation of nonconsensual content.
Cases Filed Under Consumer Protection Laws
Both lawsuits rely heavily on investigative reports by news organisations about Grok's launch, the public backlash and how the company responded.
Virginia's lawsuit, which was filed in a state court in Richmond, accused Musk's companies of violating the state's consumer protection law. It says that the companies falsely claimed to have introduced and enforced safeguards to protect users from harmful sexualised images.
The lawsuit seeks $2,500 for every alleged "willful violation" of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. The exact number of violations would be determined during the trial.
It has also asked the court to stop the companies from further violating the law and require them to give up any profits they allegedly made through these violations.
What Was The Response From Musk’s Company?
SpaceXSI said in a statement that sexual content involving minors, “whether real or AI-generated, is abhorrent. It has no place on X or in Grok, and neither do explicit images of real people made without their consent.”
The company said it takes action when users try to bypass its safeguards to create such content. These measures include suspending accounts and informing law enforcement agencies.
The statement further said, “Attempting to create this material is a serious crime, and the individuals who do it should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We will continue to work with the authorities via all available means to pursue these bad actors.”
The lawsuits come at a time of growing concern about AI’s risks for children, from its impact on brain development to the unhealthy relationships many young people have formed with chatbots.