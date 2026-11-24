Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang disclosed additional extramarital affairs to the company's board of directors during a meeting ahead of his reinstatement, going beyond relationships that had already been publicly reported, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
Huang shared the disclosures during an extended meeting with the board on Sunday, according to people familiar with the discussions who spoke to WSJ. He acknowledged his conduct and expressed remorse over it during the hours-long deliberations.
The directors also discussed the need for greater transparency and honesty with Huang before deciding that reinstating him was the most useful course of action for the company, the report said.
The revelations come after Nvidia's board unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as president and CEO, reversing its earlier decision not to bring him back. He had stepped down amid scrutiny over his personal relationships and their potential implications for the company.
The number of additional affairs Huang disclosed to the board has not yet been made public.
Jensen Huang's Reported Affairs
The controversy initially centred on Huang's alleged relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Singapore-based cloud services provider Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner. Alice Huang has been accused of having links to Chinese intelligence, allegations that Beijing has rejected.
The relationship came under scrutiny after reports raised questions about whether Huang might have shared sensitive corporate or national security information with her. US intelligence agencies subsequently examined her connections to China's Ministry of State Security, according to Reuters.
The controversy widened after reports of other alleged relationships emerged. Nvidia's vice-president of healthcare, Kimberly Powell, was subsequently identified as another woman with whom Huang allegedly had an affair. Powell purportedly reported directly to Huang.
Similarly, reports alleged an intimate relationship between Huang and another unnamed Nvidia employee.
As Huang returned to NVIDIA, Powell may still be working there, under him. Powell's LinkedIn profile continues to list her as Nvidia's Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare, with no public indication that she has left the company or changed roles.
Huang's reinstatement followed an extraordinary reversal by the board. It had initially rejected his offer to return, but subsequently changed its position and unanimously voted to reinstate him as president and CEO.
In a statement announcing his return, Nvidia said its independent directors' investigation into the matter would continue until its conclusion.
"As previously announced, in light of recent reporting that Mr. Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, the Board formed a committee comprised solely of independent directors to investigate, and the committee retained independent counsel to assist it in that investigation," the company said.
The statement added that Huang "fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it".
Huang received a notable welcome from employees when he returned to Nvidia's Santa Clara headquarters. Videos circulating on social media showed staff cheering and chanting his name as he addressed them.
"Thank you all for the second chance. I am going to be a better CEO the second time around," Huang said, placing his hand on his heart.
Elon Musk, who had publicly supported Huang's reinstatement, also welcomed the decision, writing on X: "Mistake has been corrected."
The reinstatement, however, has not brought an end to the investigations surrounding Nvidia and its CEO. The company's independent directors are continuing their inquiry into Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, including whether sensitive corporate or national security information was shared.
According to Reuters, the controversy has also prompted investigations by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ), congressional scrutiny and a proposed shareholder class-action lawsuit.
The US Commerce Department also added Megaspeed and several other companies to its trade blacklist on November 23, restricting their access to American technology and chips, as per reports. Megaspeed has been under scrutiny over suspicions that Nvidia chips acquired by the company were subsequently diverted to China.
US President Donald Trump, who publicly backed Huang's return, said his administration had found no evidence that the Nvidia chief had committed a crime. Asked what the CIA had told him about the matter, Trump told CNBC that he had the necessary security clearance before intervening in the board's decision.