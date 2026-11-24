Donald Trump said he secured a deal with Nvidia’s board to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive
Trump called Huang a national treasure and said his return would not threaten US national security
The president said he had been in touch with Nvidia’s board since Huang stepped down on November 12
President Donald Trump said on Monday he had secured a deal with Nvidia’s board to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive, after publicly backing the Silicon Valley leader’s return despite revelations about extramarital affairs and alleged Chinese spy links around one of the relationships.
Trump called Huang a “national treasure” and said his return would not pose a risk to US national security. He told CNBC he had been in touch with Nvidia’s board since Huang stepped down on November 12, after reports about affairs with subordinates and with Chinese national Alice Huang, who Trump has described as a suspected spy of no relation.
The intervention was unusual. Trump, who has described Huang as one of his closest friends in Silicon Valley, pushed openly for his reinstatement and tied the issue to US technology leadership, national security and the wider economy. The move also jolted markets, with Nvidia and other chip stocks jumping sharply after the decision.
Board Decision Details
Trump told CNBC the board’s concerns centred on security.
“The board decided to do what we wanted to do. And one of the things the board wanted to know is there a national security problem?” Trump said in the interview after Nvidia announced Huang’s reinstatement.
He said the answer from his side was no. “And after a lot of research ... we said, 'No, it's not a problem,'” Trump said in the interview. “We feel very strongly that he's in good shape, very good shape.”
Trump also described a call with Huang after the board’s move. “I called him up and I said, I ask you to do one thing, Jensen: work hard,” Trump told CNBC. “I didn't talk about other things because he understands that. ... I just said work hard because if you work hard, there's nobody that can capture what you've done.”
He also argued that the US could not afford to lose a top technology leader in the nearly hour-long CNBC interview. “we have to protect our geniuses,” Trump said. “Jensen could take the next plane to China, and I guarantee you they would give him whatever he wanted,” he said.
Trump would not say whether he attended any Nvidia board meeting. He told CNBC he was represented there.
Truth Social Response
Trump also made his case in public posts.
In a Truth Social post earlier on Monday, he welcomed the board’s decision and called Huang a “great patriot and a national treasure”. Trump wrote that Attorney General Todd Blanche had confirmed the federal government had no evidence that Huang engaged in unlawful conduct.
“The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He also urged Nvidia to keep reviewing its own compliance. “Separately, NVIDIA should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company’s compliance with U.S. export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect U.S. National Security,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Asked by CNBC what the CIA had told him, Trump replied: “Let me just say, I have clearance. And If I didn't have clearance, I wouldn't have done the deal,” he told CNBC.
Pressure Campaign Builds
Trump had been building pressure for days. As he left Washington last week for an Asia trip, he signalled support for Huang’s return. “I think he learned a big lesson,” Trump said.
His language became stronger after the trip. At a White House briefing on Friday, Trump said he wanted the former Nvidia chief to “make a big apology and go back”, then added: “I did discuss that with President Xi, and he said, 'Oh, brilliant, brilliant — he's a brilliant man.' He is.”
By Sunday night, Trump was urging the board in public. He wrote on Truth Social that he hoped Nvidia would bring Huang back because “It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.”
That pressure culminated in Monday’s announcement. Trump then cast the decision as one that served both the company and the country.
Market And Stakes
Nvidia shares soared 33 per cent after the reversal, lifting other chip-related stocks as well. Trump also pointed to the broader market move, saying the S&P 500 leaped 4.7 per cent on Monday following Huang’s return.
The episode also drew attention to Trump’s personal financial exposure to the stock. His latest financial disclosure, released on Thursday, showed he bought as much as $265,000 in Nvidia stock and sold as much as $15,000 worth in September, weeks before reports surfaced about Huang’s ties to the alleged Chinese spy.
His longer-term holdings were much larger. Trump’s annual financial disclosure report, filed in June 2026, showed Nvidia holdings worth between $12.5mn and $58mn at the end of 2025, up from between $615,000 and $1.3mn at the end of 2024.
Trump said Huang was a trusted White House adviser on artificial intelligence and a big donor to the president’s ballroom project. He argued that Huang’s leadership was needed for Nvidia’s success and for the US economy, adding that the case differed from other corporate scandals because of Huang’s talent. “This is different because the vast amount of knowledge in his brain,” Trump said.
Trump also said he feared a Chinese company could have snapped him up. That argument fits his broader view of the AI boom as a driver of growth. The biggest tech firms have spent roughly $800bn this year building data centres and filling them with Nvidia chips and related computing equipment, electrical components, HVAC gear and copper wiring.
Spy Allegations Context
The allegations around Alice Huang remain central to the case.
Trump has said the US government is investigating whether Alice Huang was a Chinese asset. He also told CNBC he did not ask Chinese President Xi Jinping whether Alice Huang was a spy when the two leaders met last week.
That issue gained more attention after a weekend report by The New York Times, which reported on Sunday that Alice Huang kept in contact with an official from China’s top spy agency for more than a year during her affair with the Nvidia chief executive.
Even so, Trump kept backing Huang’s return. He argued that the government had found no evidence that Jensen Huang’s reinstatement would create a national security risk.