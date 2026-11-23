Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang after affair-related allegations.
Board says US officials found no national security risk.
Trump backs decision as Huang returns to lead company.
Nvidia’s board has reinstated Jensen Huang as its CEO and president after he stepped down earlier this month over allegations around his personal relationships.
Huang had admitted to having an affair with a woman who was alleged to be a Chinese spy. He was also accused of having a relationship with an Nvidia executive.
The board said it had voted unanimously to bring Huang back after holding several discussions and meetings with him. It said the discussions had satisfied its concerns about his honesty and ability to lead the company.
Nvidia also said the board had consulted senior US government officials before making the decision. Based on their feedback, it concluded that Huang’s return would not pose any threat to national security.
US President Donald Trump welcomed the decision, calling it the “correct and proper decision”. He also said the government had no reason to believe Huang’s return to Nvidia posed a national security risk.
Responding to his reinstatement, Huang said, “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.”
Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board, said in an official statement, “The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers.”
He further added, "We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer