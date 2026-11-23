Iran warns it will use all available tools against US blockade.
Tehran demands an end to hostilities and sanctions.
Pakistan and Qatar continue efforts to mediate the conflict.
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that his country will use all the available tools to end the US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.
Baghaei warned that Iran would respond to the US blockade, saying, "We will definitely not tolerate it (the blockade) and we will use all our tools to confront this US aggression," according to Reuters.
He described the naval blockade as an act of military aggression, adding, "The naval blockade ... is considered a military aggression." He further said, "Iran has the right to use any available tool to defend itself in this regard."
The US first imposed restrictions on Iran-related oil exports on April 13. The blockade was lifted in June after Washington and Tehran reached a draft understanding, but was reinstated on July 14 after the agreement collapsed.
Iran's visible crude oil exports have fallen to almost zero in recent months following the US blockade. Tehran says it controls access through the strategic Strait of Hormuz and will not reopen the waterway until Washington meets its demands. These include ending hostilities, lifting the blockade and removing sanctions.
Referring to the reopening of the Strait, Baghaei said, "If the other side (the US) fulfils the related conditions, we will be able to execute our commitments in the shortest time possible".
Mediation Efforts By Pakistan And Qatar Continue
Baghaei said Pakistan and Qatar are continuing their efforts to find a way to end the war.
He accused Washington of not taking diplomacy seriously, saying the US had failed to recognise the other side's rights. "The rights of the other side and diplomacy is the fair exchange of positions," he said.
Baghaei said the mediators, particularly Pakistan and Qatar, remained involved because of their concerns over the situation. "But the mediators – Pakistan in particular and alongside it also Qatar – continue their efforts because they are concerned about these conditions. And this is the nature of mediators – that in any circumstances they continue their efforts and good offices."