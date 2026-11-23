Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Russia from November 30 to December 2 for talks with Vladimir Putin
Pakistan is seeking Russian investment in energy, oil and gas, and the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills
Banking and payment restrictions remain major obstacles to expanding Pakistan-Russia trade
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Moscow from November 30 to December 2 for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Islamabad seeks to expand economic and strategic cooperation with Russia. The proposed three-day visit will focus on energy, trade, defence, regional security and investment, according to a source in the Prime Minister’s Office cited by Dawn. The itinerary has not yet been formally announced by either government.
The revival of Pakistan Steel Mills, established with Russian assistance, is expected to feature prominently, alongside potential Russian investment in Pakistan’s oil and gas sectors. Sharif is also due to travel to Tehran for the 18th Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Summit on December 3–4, where regional trade, connectivity, energy and investment will be discussed.
Payment Barriers Ahead Of Moscow Visit
The visit comes as the two countries work to address banking and payment difficulties that have constrained bilateral trade. Pakistan and Russia were due to hold high-level discussions in Moscow on Monday, with the Russian delegation led by the governor of the Central Bank of Russia, local media reported, citing a Foreign Office communication.
The talks are intended to establish workable arrangements for settling trade payments. Restrictions affecting Russian financial institutions and their access to international banking networks have complicated transactions since Western sanctions were imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Pakistan's ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, has said that a substantial share of bilateral payments is routed through third countries, increasing costs for businesses.
Resolving these constraints is central to Islamabad's effort to translate political engagement into commercial cooperation. The two governments have also discussed a Programme of Economic Cooperation through 2030 and Pakistan's potential participation in the International North-South Transport Corridor, including possible connectivity with Gwadar port.
A Rescheduled Diplomatic Engagement
Sharif's Moscow visit had originally been postponed in March because of the prevailing regional and domestic situation, the Prime Minister's Office said at the time. In April, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar discussed rescheduling the trip with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, with both sides agreeing to identify an early mutually convenient date.
The proposed visit follows other efforts to strengthen bilateral ties, including an October meeting between Sharif and Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, during which the two sides discussed trade, investment and energy cooperation and signed an agreement on combating organised crime.
Energy, industrial revival and trade payments are likely to dominate the Moscow agenda. Whether the visit produces concrete agreements will depend in part on the two governments' ability to overcome the financial and logistical constraints that continue to limit their commercial relationship.