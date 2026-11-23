Mark Carney enlisted comedians to impersonate Donald Trump and himself at Canada's 2026 Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner.
Pierre Poilievre mocked Justin Trudeau's relationship with Katy Perry, prompting criticism over his remarks about the pop star.
Governor General Louise Arbour mocked Carney's international travel, joking about his frequent absence from Ottawa.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney shared the stage with comedians impersonating US President Donald Trump and himself at the annual Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner on Saturday, using their performances to poke fun at political figures on both sides of the border.
The annual dinner, Canada's equivalent of Washington's political roasts, brings together politicians and journalists to exchange jokes and criticism. This year's event also saw Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre joke about former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's relationship with American pop star Katy Perry, while Governor General Louise Arbour took aim at Carney's frequent international travel, according to AP.
Carney introduced the impersonations by announcing, “I am pressing the emergency comedy button.” Comedian Mark McKinney then appeared on stage portraying the prime minister, followed by Mark Critch impersonating Trump.
Critch mimicked Trump's characteristic forceful handshake, exchanging grips with both Carney and McKinney on stage.
Carney also poked fun at Trump's lavish makeover of the Oval Office. AP reported that the US president has filled the room with gold accents, gilded decorations and portraits since returning to the White House.
“This is a tough room. And I’ve been in the Oval Office. Alone. With its new interior decorator,” Carney said, taking a dig at the redesigned presidential office.
Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre took aim at former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's relationship with American pop star Katy Perry, joking that Trudeau was doing to a “faded pop princess” what he had done to Canada during his decade in power. The remark drew criticism online as sexist and demeaning towards Perry, AP reported.
Governor General Louise Arbour also mocked Carney's frequent international travel and his absence from Ottawa.
Arbour, a former Supreme Court of Canada justice who represents King Charles III in the country, said: “Do you know the difference between God and Mark Carney? God is everywhere, and Mark Carney is everywhere except in Ottawa where he’s supposed to be.”