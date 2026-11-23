Saudi Arabia faced accusations of blocking fossil fuel phase-out language and influencing the COP31 negotiations.
The EU and climate-vulnerable nations rejected the final draft over its omission of oil, gas and coal.
COP31 ended without a political agreement, marking the first such failure since the 2009 Copenhagen climate summit.
Saudi Arabia came under criticism from several countries at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, with negotiators accusing Riyadh of using its access to the conference presidency to influence discussions and block references to reducing dependence on fossil fuels. The negotiations ended without a political agreement, marking the first such failure since 2009.
According to Reuters, negotiators from Europe, small island states, Latin America, Asia and Africa said Saudi officials had regular access to the Turkish and Australian conference presidents, while representatives of other negotiating groups struggled to secure meetings. A negotiator from a small island nation also complained that a promised meeting with the Turkish COP31 president and Australia's president of negotiations had been cancelled yet again as the conference entered record overtime.
Saudi Arabia was among the countries opposing language on reducing reliance on fossil fuels, with several delegates identifying its position as a major obstacle to reaching an agreement. The European Union, small island states and other countries particularly vulnerable to climate change maintained that they could not accept an outcome that omitted references to oil, gas and coal, which scientists identify as the main drivers of global warming.
"This COP, I believe, was hijacked by some oil states," Ireland's climate minister Darragh O'Brien told Reuters on behalf of the European Union when asked about Saudi Arabia's role in the negotiations.
The Turkish COP presidency rejected allegations of preferential access, saying in a statement that no country or negotiating group had received "preferential treatment". Representatives of Saudi Arabia and Australia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Saudi Arabia and fellow members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have long opposed climate language targeting fossil fuels. They argue that these energy sources will remain part of the global energy mix for the foreseeable future.
Fossil fuels had been explicitly referenced in the outcomes of earlier climate conferences, including COP26 in Glasgow in 2021 and COP28 in Dubai in 2023.
According to Reuters, several negotiators also said Saudi Arabia's position gained ground because of limited US engagement at COP31 and the absence of close coordination between Washington and Beijing. Cooperation between the two countries has previously helped secure compromises at international climate negotiations.
"Instead of having one or two major players helping define the boundaries of the discussion, those boundaries have become less clear," Singapore Environment Minister Grace Fu said.
Fossil Fuel Dispute Deepens Divisions At COP31
COP31 began with relatively modest expectations, with Turkey, the host country, seeking to advance a pledge to increase global electrification. Its presidency had also promised to focus on implementing commitments made at previous climate conferences to prevent the worst consequences of global warming.
However, disagreements intensified after the Turkish presidency circulated a revised draft cover text that made no mention of fossil fuels.
As countries spent the second week trying to reach consensus on a wide range of proposals, delegates and observers said Saudi Arabia maintained that the text must not mention fossil fuels and should include language promoting carbon capture technologies that could reduce their emissions.
A delegate from an Asian country involved in the negotiations told Reuters that Riyadh presented these demands as non-negotiable and framed them as matters of existential importance.
Saudi Arabia maintained that the final text should not refer to fossil fuels and should include language promoting carbon capture technologies that can reduce their emissions.
Saudi Arabia was not the only side unwilling to compromise, however, as the European Union also hardened its position.
Asked about the progress of negotiations on Saturday, EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said, "It's either going to be a good deal or it's going to be no deal."
The group drafted a letter supported by around 130 countries, calling for any agreement reached at Antalya to include a commitment to transitioning away from fossil fuels. The letter was sent to the conference presidency.
Around the same time, as Saturday turned into Sunday, Saudi, Chinese and Russian officials frequently visited the presidency's offices, even as representatives of other negotiating groups struggled to secure meetings, delegates told Reuters.
Revised Draft Triggers Anger Among Countries
The revised draft released early on Sunday drew strong objections from several countries. It largely disregarded the demands made in the coalition's letter, retaining the omission of fossil fuels while continuing to include strong language in support of carbon capture technologies.
"It seems like we are negotiating with the Saudis," Tuvalu's climate minister Maina Talia said in response to the draft.
As discussions continued on Sunday, negotiators increasingly acknowledged that the conference could end without a political statement. Several delegates had already begun leaving Antalya to catch their flights, while the time available to reach a compromise was running out.
The closing plenary began on Sunday afternoon in Antalya. COP31 president Murat Kurum said he recognised that countries had failed to reach an agreement and confirmed that he would not introduce any further draft text.
Some negotiators were left with the feeling that countries producing fossil fuels, which have contributed to climate change, wielded more influence than those seeking to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon world.
"It seems like when fossil fuels cannot be mentioned in the cover text, then somehow the oil countries have a larger voice at this COP," Danish Climate Minister Samira Nawa said.