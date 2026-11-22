Ireland's Climate and Energy Minister Darragh O'Brien, speaking on behalf of the EU, said the bloc would not accept a COP outcome that "greenwashes fossil fuel". The proposed Antalya Pact made an indirect reference to the 2023 agreement to transition away from fossil fuels but did not name coal, oil or gas. COP31 President Murat Kurum acknowledged that countries had failed to reach consensus and said the proposed decisions had not been adopted, according to AFP.