COP31 became the longest-ever UN climate summit after 44 hours of overtime
The EU rejected the Antalya Pact because it omitted an explicit reference to fossil fuels
Negotiators failed to adopt an overarching political agreement amid disputes over energy transition and climate finance
The European Union rejected the proposed outcome of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, on Sunday, refusing to endorse an agreement that did not explicitly mention fossil fuels. The objection came 44 hours after the conference's scheduled closing time, making it the longest-ever UN climate summit. Negotiations ended without consensus on an overarching political agreement.
Ireland's Climate and Energy Minister Darragh O'Brien, speaking on behalf of the EU, said the bloc would not accept a COP outcome that "greenwashes fossil fuel". The proposed Antalya Pact made an indirect reference to the 2023 agreement to transition away from fossil fuels but did not name coal, oil or gas. COP31 President Murat Kurum acknowledged that countries had failed to reach consensus and said the proposed decisions had not been adopted, according to AFP.
EU Draws A Red Line
The EU's objection reflected its negotiating position established before the summit. In October, the European Council had called for the implementation of the first Global Stocktake, including an explicit transition away from fossil fuels and an accelerated shift to clean energy. The bloc argued that omitting the issue from the Antalya Pact would weaken commitments made at previous climate conferences.
The disagreement extended beyond wording. The proposed text also supported expanding carbon capture and storage, a technology backed by the fossil-fuel industry but criticised by climate campaigners. Saudi Arabia argued that all climate solutions should remain available to countries according to their national circumstances. Russia's delegate warned that reducing fossil-fuel supply faster than demand could trigger energy shortages, price shocks and greater energy poverty.
Climate Finance Adds To The Divide
The fossil-fuel dispute was not the only obstacle. Developing countries criticised the proposed decision for failing to provide a credible pathway for adaptation finance and adequately address the needs of vulnerable regions.
Kenya's delegation argued that Africa's specific circumstances were not recognised in the text, despite references to least-developed countries and small island states. It also said countries historically responsible for higher emissions should take the lead in providing financial support. The Philippines and other delegations stressed that climate finance was essential to mitigation, adaptation, technology transfer and addressing loss and damage.
Summit Ends Without Consensus
The EU was joined in its opposition by countries including Norway, the Marshall Islands, Panama, Vanuatu and Belize. The United Kingdom also said the proposed decision fell short of the urgency of the climate crisis and moved backwards on scientific ambition.
Kurum said the presidency would not produce another draft in the absence of consensus. The failure to adopt the overarching decision leaves countries without a common political outcome from the summit, although negotiations and implementation of existing climate commitments will continue. The dispute exposed the difficulty of reconciling demands for a clear transition away from fossil fuels with resistance from countries defending their energy choices, alongside developing nations' insistence that climate ambition must be backed by finance.