Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin resigned after controversy over last-minute exam security measures
New restrictions against AI-assisted cheating caused confusion during South Korea's 2027 CSAT
President Lee Jae Myung accepted Choi's resignation following criticism of the ministry's preparation
South Korea’s Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin resigned on Sunday, taking responsibility for confusion caused by last-minute measures to prevent artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted cheating ahead of the country’s national university entrance examination. President Lee Jae Myung accepted his resignation about an hour after it was offered, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said, according to Korean state news agency.
Choi acknowledged that the changes had inconvenienced students and the public. “As the minister in charge, I believe I cannot escape criticism that we failed to prepare in advance,” he said in a statement released by the Education Ministry.
The controversy centred on the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), commonly known as Suneung, held last Thursday. The ministry faced criticism for announcing new anti-cheating restrictions shortly before the examination, leaving students and teachers uncertain about the rules.
The changes included allowing candidates to take only pencils into examination rooms and requiring stickers to cover buttons on clothing to prevent the use of miniature cameras. Authorities also sent three emergency alerts to mobile phones nationwide during the examination to help identify candidates who had not surrendered their phones. The Education Ministry reported 111 suspected cheating cases involving electronic devices during the test.
The heightened security measures followed a separate AI-assisted cheating incident during the national tax accountant examination. On November 15, the Ministry of Employment and Labour said the affected examination would be invalidated, any qualification granted cancelled and the individual barred from taking the test for five years. It also ordered an investigation into possible similar cases across national qualification examinations held in 2026.
President Lee had convened an emergency meeting on Tuesday, directing officials to strengthen safeguards against cheating involving AI and sophisticated electronic devices. The government considered additional monitoring measures and cooperation with technology companies.
The CSAT is a high-stakes examination in South Korea, where university admission can significantly influence students’ career prospects. Choi’s resignation follows criticism of the government’s preparation and handling of the anti-cheating measures, rather than any finding that the university entrance examination itself was compromised.