India Crush South Korea 8-0, Finish Asian Champions Trophy League Stage Unbeaten

India ended the Asian Champions Trophy league phase unbeaten with 15 points from five matches
Dilpreet Singh scored twice as India routed South Korea 8-0 in the final round-robin game
Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay and Angad Bir Singh also scored
The pressure continued. Jugraj made it 2-0 three minutes later from a rebound after South Korea failed to convert two penalty corners.India routed South Korea 8-0 on Monday in their last round-robin game of the Asian Champions Trophy, ending the league phase unbeaten and staying top with 15 points from five matches.
The five-time champions had already beaten Bangladesh, China, Japan and Malaysia before wrapping up the group stage with another one-sided result.
India will now head to Mohali for the semifinals, where they will face South Korea again on Wednesday. Japan and Malaysia will contest the other semifinal.
Scorers And Standings
Seven India players found the net. Dilpreet Singh struck twice, while Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay and Angad Bir Singh added one each.
The result kept India unbeaten through all five league matches. It also confirmed a perfect 15 points from five games and underlined their hold on the standings heading into the knockout stage.
First-Half Control
India went on the attack from the outset. They created chances in the opening minutes and took the lead in the eighth minute when Dilpreet struck with a reverse hit after receiving a pass from Jarmanpreet Singh.
The pressure continued. Jugraj made it 2-0 three minutes later from a rebound after South Korea failed to convert two penalty corners.
Harmanpreet then stretched the lead in the 15th minute. The captain scored with a drag-flick from a penalty corner to put India 3-0 up. South Korea won several penalty corners in the second quarter but India’s defence held firm.
Second-Half Rout
India surged again after the break. Shilanand Lakra scored in the 33rd minute from a rebound and Sukhjeet Singh added a field goal a minute later.
The goals kept coming. Sanjay scored in the 36th minute after a well-worked move and Dilpreet completed his brace in the 40th minute with a deflection off Sanjay’s strike as India moved 7-0 ahead.
Angad Bir Singh finished the scoring in the 60th minute with a reverse-hit field goal. South Korea won two penalty corners in quick succession before the final hooter but could not convert either, and India ended with an 8-0 victory and a clean sheet.