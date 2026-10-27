India Crush Bangladesh 13-0 In Asian Champions Trophy Opener; Mandeep Singh Hits Hat-Trick

India began their Asian Champions Trophy title defence with a 13-0 win over Bangladesh in Jalandhar
Mandeep Singh scored a hat-trick as Harmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Hardik Singh netted two goals each
India led 6-0 at half-time after an early burst that left Bangladesh pinned inside their own half
India opened their Asian Champions Trophy title defence with a 13-0 win over Bangladesh at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. Five-time champions India barely let Bangladesh settle and turned the opener into a one-sided contest.
Mandeep Singh scored a hat-trick. Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Hardik Singh added two goals each as India made a strong start to the tournament.
The result underlined India’s control from the first whistle. Bangladesh spent long stretches pinned inside their own half as India pressed high, won penalty corners and kept the attacks coming.
First-Half Surge
India took charge early. Harmanpreet scored in the second minute with a powerful flick from a penalty corner, and Mandeep made it 2-0 a minute later after taking a clever pass from the skipper.
The pressure did not ease. Mandeep struck again in the 10th minute, and Shilanand Lakra added India’s fourth just before the end of the first quarter.
India kept attacking in the second quarter. Abhishek scored in the 18th minute and Nilakanta Sharma added another in the 26th minute. Bangladesh goalkeeper Ashraful Shad produced a few good saves, but India still went into half-time 6-0 ahead.
Second-Half Rout
India pushed harder after the break. Dilpreet scored twice within a minute—first from a rebound and then with a powerful tomahawk shot—to stretch the lead further.
Harmanpreet soon converted another penalty corner for his second goal of the night. That took India’s tally to nine and left Bangladesh chasing the game without respite.
The final quarter brought more damage. Jugraj Singh scored early, Mandeep completed his hat-trick in the 54th minute with a diving deflection and Hardik struck twice in the closing moments—once from a rebound and once from open play—as India completed the 13-0 rout.
Stray Dog Delay
There was a brief delay before the second quarter. A stray dog ran onto the pitch and pooped on the turf, holding up play for a short while.