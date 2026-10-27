India Crush Bangladesh 13-0 In Asian Champions Trophy Opener; Mandeep Singh Hits Hat-Trick

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 27 October 2026 11:19 pm

India opened their Asian Champions Trophy title defence with a 13-0 win over Bangladesh at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. Mandeep Singh hit a hat-trick, while captain Harmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Hardik Singh scored twice each as India dominated from the first whistle

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 27 October 2026 11:19 pm

India began their Asian Champions Trophy title defence with a 13-0 win over Bangladesh in Jalandhar. Photo: TheHockeyIndia/X