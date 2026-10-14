'Give Young Players Real Opportunity': PR Sreejesh Questions India's Asian Champions Trophy Squad

PR Sreejesh has criticised Hockey India for naming a full-strength squad for the Asian Champions Trophy
He said the tournament should be used to test bench strength and reduce the workload on senior players
Sreejesh linked the debate to India’s long-term planning for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Former India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has questioned Hockey India's decision to field a full-strength squad for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy, starting on October 27.
The two-time Olympic medallist argued that the tournament presents the ideal opportunity for India to test its bench strength and groom younger players for the challenges ahead of the 2028 LA Olympics.
The Asian Champions Trophy will be India's third major assignment in three months, following the World Cup and the Asian Games. Sreejesh also raised concerns regarding player burnout and the potential overuse of key stars.
“We’ve won Asian Games gold, yet we’re back with our best players for the Asian Champions Trophy. Is this tournament really worth the risk of exhausting our key players when bigger challenges lie ahead?" Sreejesh wrote in a post on X.
"Even Pakistan isn’t participating! Why not rest our stars, test our bench strength, and give young players a real opportunity to prove themselves?” he added.
Sreejesh also directly questioned the approach of India's chief coach. “Do we have a genuine second line-up, or are we simply afraid to test it? Or is another trophy the perfect way for the chief coach to secure another two years in the hot seat? We are 8th in the world ranking. Are we building a team for the future, or protecting positions in the present?” he wrote.
Farewell Rumours Surface
His remarks also tied into reports around four senior players.
Mandeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh and Nilakanta Sharma could be playing their final matches for India during the Asian Champions Trophy as Hockey India looks to refresh the squad before the Olympics. Sreejesh referred to those reports in another post on X.
“Or, as the rumour goes, is this tournament a platform for some big names to say goodbye? If that’s the real plan, then I genuinely appreciate it! Legends deserve a proper farewell!” Sreejesh wrote.
The reports have also raised questions over how that transition is being handled. The four players were reportedly caught off guard by the news and had not been consulted. They reportedly want to continue representing India, which adds to the uncertainty around the team’s next phase.
There are some fresh faces in the squad.
Young defender Amandeep Lakra and forward Aditya Arjun Lalage have received opportunities. Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak has also returned to the side. Even so, the core of the Asian Games-winning team remains intact.
The tournament carries wider interest too. Matches are scheduled in Jalandhar and Mohali, marking the return of international hockey to Punjab.
For Sreejesh, the issue is not whether trophies matter but how India build beyond them. “Trophies are important. Building a team that keeps winning is even more important,” he wrote.
India's Squad For Asian Champions Trophy
Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Krishan Pathak
Defenders: Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amandeep Lakra
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Lalage, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh
Forwards: Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh