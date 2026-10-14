Hockey India Forcing Retirement On Four Senior Stars? Players Fume Over Shock Exit Reports

Four senior India hockey players shocked by retirement reports
Players claim Hockey India did not consult them
Retirement row raises questions over India's Olympic rebuild
The celebrations following India's Asian Games hockey triumph have been overshadowed by uncertainty over the international futures of four senior players, who say they were left in the dark about reports of their impending retirement.
Mandeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas and Nilakanta Sharma are at the centre of the controversy after PTI reported, citing Hockey India sources, that the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy could mark their final appearance for the national team. The competition will be held in Punjab from October 27 to November 5.
The reports have caught the players off guard, with some insisting they remain motivated to compete and have not ruled out featuring at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Their primary grievance is not the prospect of eventually leaving the team, but the absence of any direct communication from the national federation.
One of the players told PTI that the news had come entirely through media reports, despite the group's recent success at the Asian Games.
"We found out through the media ourselves, they (HI) should have at least informed us before making such a major decision. After winning gold medal for the country (at the recent Asian Games), we deserve at least that much respect," the player told PTI.
The uncertainty has also disrupted what should have been a celebratory period for the players. Another member of the group said calls from people asking about his retirement had forced him to address a decision he had never announced.
"I have been receiving a barrage of calls asking if I had decided to retire. I was shocked because I had never said any such thing, we have been talking about preparing hard for the Los Angeles Olympics. So, how did this happen suddenly? I have reached at this stage after a lot of hard work and was performing well. I was optimistic about future after the Asian Games gold,” the player told PTI.
He also expressed frustration at the prospect of being dropped despite believing that his performances did not justify such a move.
"If my performance had been poor, I would have accepted this as the right decision, but that isn't the case. My parents are asking why I became upset after a phone call, but what can I tell them?" the player told PTI.
Questions Over Hockey India's Transition Plans
India's men's hockey setup has been expected to undergo a generational change as preparations gather pace for the 2028 Olympics.
However, the reported retirement plans have raised questions about how the transition is being managed and whether the same standards are being applied across the senior squad.
The players have not disputed that international careers eventually come to an end. Instead, they have objected to the possibility of being informed about their exit through reports rather than being involved in discussions about their future.
"Everyone's career must come to an end some day, but no player wants it to happen this way. After winning Olympic and Asian Games medals, we should at least have the right to announce our own retirement. Doing that in this manner is humiliating," another player told PTI.
For at least one member of the group, retirement had been a consideration, but on his own terms. He said he had spoken about ending his international career during the Asian Games, while expecting to remain informed about any decisions concerning his place in the team.
"I was actually planning to retire before the Olympics, but I should have at least been kept in the loop. Selection is not in our hands, we can only strive to perform well, but retiring with dignity is the right of every player who has won medals for the country," the player told PTI.
The episode has brought the human side of India's squad transition into focus.
While Hockey India is reportedly looking towards a younger team for the next Olympic cycle, the four players' objections underline the importance of communication and dignity when dealing with athletes who have represented the country at the highest level.
With PTI Inputs