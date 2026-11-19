India started their Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 campaign with a 4-1 victory over Malaysia
Malaysia took the lead through Nuramirah Zulkifli in the 19th minute before Mumtaz Khan equalised immediately
Captain Salima Tete, debutant Puja Sahoo and Lalremsiami scored after half-time to seal the win
Defending champions India opened their Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 campaign with a 4-1 win over Malaysia at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda on Thursday.
The result gave India three points at the start of their title defence. Malaysia struck first, but India hit back quickly and took control after the break.
India recovered after Nuramirah Zulkifli put Malaysia ahead in the 19th minute. Mumtaz Khan equalised a minute later. Captain Salima Tete, debutant Puja Sahoo and Lalremsiami then scored after the interval as India pulled clear and sealed a comfortable opening win.
Also Read: Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 Guide: Squads, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
Match Turning Points
The first quarter stayed tight. India and Malaysia both searched for an opening but neither side found the net.
Malaysia broke through in the 19th minute. Zulkifli converted a field-goal chance to give her side the lead and briefly put India under pressure in their opening match.
India answered at once. Mumtaz scored the equaliser in the next minute to make it 1-1 and send the teams into the half-time break level.
India returned stronger after the interval. The hosts took the lead in the 35th minute when a penalty-corner phase led to a scramble in front of goal and Salima finished from close range.
The pressure kept building. Puja converted another penalty-corner chance in the 39th minute to make it 3-1 and give India a two-goal cushion going into the final quarter.
India then shut the door. Lalremsiami scored in the 49th minute through a penalty corner as India established control after the break and closed out the match comfortably.
Puja's Debut Impact
Puja made an immediate mark. The forward scored on her international debut in the 39th minute and added a sharp finish to a strong Indian second half.
Her impact stood out. Puja was named Player of the Match after helping India move into a winning position against Malaysia.
Bhopal’s opening day also carried special significance. The city hosted an international hockey tournament for the first time and a strong turnout at the venue created an energetic atmosphere. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Shri Vishvas Kailash Sarang were among the dignitaries present.
Tournament And Schedule Context
The day began with a dominant win for China. They beat Thailand 7-0 in the tournament opener.
Japan also started with a victory. They edged South Korea 1-0 after Hanami Saito scored the decisive goal in the 59th minute.
India next face South Korea on November 21. The match starts at 7 pm IST. The tournament has a rest day on November 20.