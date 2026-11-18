The competition follows a single round-robin format, with every team playing five league fixtures between November 19 and 25, punctuated by rest days on November 20, 23, and 26. The top four teams in the standings will advance to the semi-finals on November 27—pitting the first-placed side against fourth, and second against third—alongside the fifth-place classification match. The tournament wraps up on November 28 with the bronze-medal game and the title decider.