Defending champions India eye a record fourth title as the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 begins in Bhopal on November 19
Led by Salima Tete, India enters the six-nation event fresh off a historic Asian Games gold medal triumph
Following a single round-robin stage, the top four sides will battle in the semi-finals on November 27 ahead of the final on November 28
The Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 hockey tournament gets underway on November 19 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where defending champions India aim to clinch a third consecutive title on home turf and a record-breaking fourth crown overall.
Running across 10 days until the final on November 28, the ninth edition of the tournament brings six of Asia’s premier women’s hockey nations, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand, to the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda.
Led by midfielder Salima Tete, the Indian squad enters the tournament riding high on confidence in their first international outing since ending a 44-year gold medal drought at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. India edged past China 1-0 in that final to secure their first Asian Games title since 1982 alongside a direct berth for the LA 2028 Olympics.
Having previously captured the Asian Champions Trophy in 2016, 2023, and 2024—most recently retaining their crown against China in Rajgir, Bihar—India currently shares the record of three titles with South Korea, while Japan has lifted the trophy twice (2013 and 2021).
Format
The competition follows a single round-robin format, with every team playing five league fixtures between November 19 and 25, punctuated by rest days on November 20, 23, and 26. The top four teams in the standings will advance to the semi-finals on November 27—pitting the first-placed side against fourth, and second against third—alongside the fifth-place classification match. The tournament wraps up on November 28 with the bronze-medal game and the title decider.
Schedule
|Date & Day
|Match / Stage
|Time (IST)
|November 19, Thursday
|China vs Thailand
|12:15 PM
|Japan vs South Korea
|2:30 PM
|India vs Malaysia
|4:45 PM
|November 21, Saturday
|China vs Malaysia
|2:30 PM
|Thailand vs Japan
|4:45 PM
|India vs South Korea
|7:00 PM
|November 22, Sunday
|Japan vs China
|12:45 PM
|South Korea vs Malaysia
|3:00 PM
|Thailand vs India
|5:15 PM
|November 24, Tuesday
|South Korea vs Thailand
|2:30 PM
|Malaysia vs Japan
|4:45 PM
|India vs China
|7:00 PM
|November 25, Wednesday
|Malaysia vs Thailand
|2:30 PM
|China vs South Korea
|4:45 PM
|Japan vs India
|7:00 PM
|November 27, Friday
|Fifth-place match: 5th vs 6th
|2:00 PM
|Semi-final 1: 1st vs 4th
|4:30 PM
|Semi-final 2: 2nd vs 3rd
|7:00 PM
|November 28, Saturday
|Bronze-medal match
|4:30 PM
|Final
|7:00 PM
Live Streaming Details
Hockey fans in India can catch all the live action of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 via live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, while television broadcasts will be telecast live on the Star Sports 2 channel.