India begin their crucial two-Test series against New Zealand at Wellington’s Basin Reserve tomorrow with World Test Championship points on the line.
The pitch inspection revealed a hard, green surface carrying roughly 15 mm of grass, sparking concern over challenging batting conditions against the new ball.
Despite the alarming visual of the grass cover, historical data suggests the Basin Reserve flattens out after the opening two days
India begin a two-Test series in New Zealand tomorrow, Thursday 19 November. Both sides have World Test Championship points on the line. India are fourth in the 2025-27 standings on 51.52 per cent and need a strong finish to stay in the final race.
The opening Test is at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, and the pictures of the strip have already unsettled Indian fans. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and bowling coach Morne Morkel walked out to study a hard, green surface carrying roughly 15 mm of grass, and the footage has been doing the rounds on social media. Captain Shubman Gill will definitely be concerned about difficult batting conditions.
So how dangerous is it? The numbers tell a more nuanced story than the photographs.
How Much Grass Is There?
Curator Tom Davie says he is aiming for about 15 mm of grass. He compares the cover to a white-ball pitch, where the grass is evenly rolled in, and says the difference is higher moisture on day one.
That is high, but not outlandish by New Zealand standards. New Zealand Cricket’s pitch-preparation guide puts the usual mowing height of a ryegrass pitch in the playing season at 12-15 mm. The comparisons with other countries are starke
Perth’s curator typically leaves about 8–10 mm of grass on the pitch, while the MCG left 7 mm for last year’s Boxing Day Test against India and 10 mm for the recent Ashes Test. Meanwhile, Eden Gardens left 6 mm for a day-night Test, which was considered a lot for an Indian pitch.
Wellington’s 15 mm is about 1.5 times Perth’s figure and roughly double the MCG’s. Colour also exaggerates the effect. Ryegrass holds its green even when a pitch is playing dead, so a New Zealand strip looks greener at the toss than a comparable one in Nagpur or Karachi.
The ball seams excessively only if the grass is dense or coarse, or the soil is still damp and soft. Moisture matters as much as length, and rain and overcast skies have kept this strip covered, so it has retained moisture.
Why Is The Grass Kept?
The main reason is weather. Curators say New Zealand lacks the heat to bake pitches, and the high humidity stops them drying out and breaking up. So they leave extra grass to keep pace and bounce through the whole match and take wickets on every day rather than only on days four and five.
The grass type also matters. Ryegrass is a cool-season species that has dominated New Zealand pitches for decades, and newer varieties are harder to brown off. Davie’s preparation starts about six weeks out with deep moisture loading, and the grass is cut gradually down to the target height.
What The Curator Says
RevSportz reported that Davie called the green surface a New Zealand tradition and expects a good contest between bat and ball over the first two days. He says batting usually gets easier as the Test goes on if the weather holds. He also says Wellington’s wind can dry the pitch quickly, which could bring a spinner into play late in the match. He spoke with Morkel about how conditions differ around the world but said there was nothing specific in terms of preparation.
What The Basin Reserve Numbers Show
The ground has hosted 70 Tests: 16 won by the side batting first, 30 by the side batting second and 24 drawn or without result. That favours bowling first, and the toss-winner usually does.
The innings averages are less alarming than the photographs. First-innings totals average 313, second innings 307, the third innings 249 and the fourth only 140. Seamers have taken 85.3 per cent of the wickets, with spin on 11.6 per cent.
Those raw averages are blurred by declarations, rain and chases, so they don’t isolate pitch behaviour. The recent picture is more balanced. In the last ten Tests since November 2017, first innings averaged 313 and second innings 296, and sides batting first won 44 per cent
Green pitches also don’t guarantee collapses. In 2024 New Zealand bowled first on a very green Basin pitch and Australia made 383 in their first innings. England were bowled out for 280 in their first innings in 2024 and West Indies for 205 last year
The runs per wicket in the last five Tests is at 44.8 in the first innings against 19.4 in the second.
Does The Pitch Get Easier To Bat On?
The best evidence is a Cricinfo study. It covered the period from India’s 2013-14 tour to 2019. In that period a first-innings wicket in New Zealand cost 34.79 runs, in the middle of the pack, while a second-innings wicket cost 36.09, more than anywhere else, with Australia next at 29.56.
New Zealand was the only country where wickets were harder to take in the second innings than the first. In India the figures were 36.88 and 24.23. An earlier study of home Tests since 2009 found New Zealand’s bowlers averaging 31.24 against the opposition’s first innings and 40.57 in the second.
The grass is part of the reason. The curators quoted there expected days two and three to get better and flatter, while days four and five become more variable rather than breaking up. The grass that gives early life also holds the surface together.
Wellington itself supplies the most famous example. In 2014 India bowled New Zealand out for 192 on day one and led by 246. They then reduced the hosts to 94 for 5 in the follow-on, only for Brendon McCullum and BJ Watling to add 352. McCullum finished on 302, and New Zealand declared on 680 for 8.
One caution runs the other way. The Basin’s third and fourth-innings averages are low, and Davie himself expects the surface to dry and deteriorate by the end of the match. The seam bowlers’ dominance is also not guaranteed. Lead spinner Mitchell Santner is ruled out, so Glenn Phillips may have to fill the spinner’s role.
How Does New Zealand Compare With The Other SENA Countries?
Since 2005, runs per wicket were 36.37 in Australia, 34.91 in England, 31.88 in New Zealand and 30.42 in South Africa. Draw rates were 31 per cent in both New Zealand and England, against 7 per cent in South Africa and 11 per cent in Australia. Since 2006, pace bowlers averaged 29.12 in South Africa, 32.11 in New Zealand, 32.61 in England and 34.01 in Australia. The average opening stand was 30.23 in South Africa, 35.04 in New Zealand, 39.47 in England and 43.05 in Australia.
New Zealand sits second-hardest for batters on these figures, behind South Africa and not far ahead of England. Spin is also more involved there than in the other three countries. New Zealand’s pace-to-spin wicket ratio was 2.62, against 4.11 in South Africa, 3.05 in England and 3.17 in Australia. The present season also looks batting-friendly. The seven completed Tests since October have produced 36.5 runs per wicket, the highest figure since 2014-15.
So, Should India Be Scared?
Not Really. The grass is a real hazard, but a concentrated one. It matters most in the first two days, especially for a touring top order facing the new ball in cool, damp air. The numbers suggest New Zealand is difficult rather than uniquely brutal, and that batting eases for the side that survives the opening sessions.