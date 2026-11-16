India Vs New Zealand ODI Series: Five Biggest Takeaways From India's 3-1 Victory

India defeated New Zealand 3-1 to end their 11-series home ODI winning streak
Gurnoor Brar emerged as India's leading wicket-taker with nine wickets and won Player of the Series
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli managed just 116 runs combined in the series
India ended their New Zealand tour's ODI leg on a winning note, defeating the hosts 3-1 in the five-match series. Shreyas Iyer and his men had to navigate challenging conditions, rain interruptions and some difficult batting conditions to secure the series victory.
The visitors won the first two matches through the DLS method before the third ODI was abandoned due to rain. New Zealand bounced back emphatically in the fourth game, registering a massive 244-run victory to keep the contest alive.
However, India responded in the series decider at Bay Oval, defending a modest total of 209 runs to win by 22 runs. The victory also ended New Zealand's remarkable run of 11 consecutive bilateral ODI series wins at home.
Here are five major takeaways from India's campaign:
1. India End New Zealand's Seven-Year Home ODI Series Winning Streak
India's 3-1 series victory was significant because it ended New Zealand's impressive record of winning 11 consecutive bilateral ODI series at home since 2019. The visitors had to work hard for their victories, particularly in Auckland and Wellington, where rain played a major role.
Both matches were decided through the DLS method, with India winning by five wickets and four runs, respectively. Despite the challenging conditions, the visitors made sure that they atleast not lose the series before the final match.
2. Gurnoor Brar Emerges as India's Biggest Bowling Positive
Gurnoor Brar was one of the biggest discoveries for India during the series. The young pacer finished as the leading wicket-taker, claiming nine wickets in three appearances and earning the Player of the Series award.
His four-wicket haul in Wellington was particularly impressive, as he finished with figures of 4/30 to put New Zealand under pressure. Brar's ability to extract movement and trouble batters with his pace made him a valuable option. His performances also strengthened India's fast-bowling depth ahead of future assignments.
3. New Zealand's 244-Run Victory Exposes India's Batting Concerns
The fourth ODI was a major reality check for India's batting unit. New Zealand posted 333 runs, powered by Will Young's 125 off 108 deliveries and Tim Seifert's 58. Matt Henry then dismantled the Indian top order with a sensational spell of 6/27.
India were bowled out for just 89 in 26.4 overs, suffering their second-biggest defeat in ODI cricket by runs. The result exposed India's vulnerability against quality pace bowling and highlighted the need for greater consistency from the top order.
4. Arshdeep Singh Leads India's Bowling Comeback in Series Decider
India's bowlers deserve considerable credit for the series-clinching victory in the fifth ODI. After being restricted to 209 runs, the visitors needed an exceptional effort to defend the modest target. Arshdeep Singh delivered exactly that, claiming three wickets for 30 runs in his 10 overs.
Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel picked up two wickets apiece, while the bowling unit collectively triggered a New Zealand collapse. The hosts went from 64/1 to being bowled out for 187, handing India a memorable 22-run victory.
5. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Struggles Raise Concerns Ahead of 2027 World Cup
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli endured a disappointing ODI series against New Zealand, managing just 116 runs combined in eight innings. Kohli finished with 86 runs at an average of 21.50, with his highest score being 74 in the opening match.
Meanwhile, Rohit managed only 30 runs at an average of 7.50, with 23 being his best effort. Both batters also registered ducks in the fourth ODI, raising concerns about their consistency ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.