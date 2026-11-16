Rajat Patidar Unleashes Six-Hitting Carnage, Smashes 135 Off 48 Balls In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - Watch

Rajat Patidar smashed an unbeaten 135 off 48 balls against Assam
He became the first Madhya Pradesh batter to score a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy century
The knock extended his strong run of form ahead of the IPL 2027 retention deadline
Rajat Patidar produced a stunning batting performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 on Monday, November 16.
The Madhya Pradesh captain smashed an unbeaten 135 off just 48 balls to guide his side to 250 for six against Assam in their Elite Group C clash at the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.
Batting at No. 5, Patidar launched an all-out attack on the Assam bowlers. He struck eight fours and 13 sixes during his explosive innings. The right-hander brought up his century in just 41 deliveries.
Patidar reached the three-figure mark on the second ball of the 19th over. He then shifted gears further, smashing five sixes and a boundary in his next seven deliveries. He also ran a single during that remarkable passage of play.
His innings helped Madhya Pradesh recover from a difficult position. The team had lost three wickets for just 57 runs in 7.4 overs. Patidar then joined Shivang Kumar to turn the innings around.
The pair added 153 runs off just 62 balls for the fourth wicket. Kumar played an important supporting role with 61 off 38 deliveries. Their partnership helped Madhya Pradesh post a massive total.
Rajat Patidar Creates History In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Patidar's 135 was only his second century in T20 cricket. His previous hundred came in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). He had smashed an unbeaten 112 against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
The Madhya Pradesh captain also achieved two significant milestones during Monday's innings. He became the first batter from the state to score a century in the history of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
His 13 sixes also set a new record for the most sixes by a Madhya Pradesh batter in a single innings of the tournament.
Patidar Continues Strong Run Ahead Of IPL 2027
The knock against Assam adds to Patidar's impressive run of form in recent months. He had earlier withdrawn from India's squad for the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 to manage existing injuries.
Patidar was initially named vice-captain of the India A squad for the tournament in Doha. The competition is scheduled to take place from November 19 to 29.
Following his withdrawal, the BCCI named Delhi batter Ayush Badoni as his replacement. Rinku Singh took over as vice-captain.
Before that, Patidar represented India A in a three-match unofficial ODI series against Australia A in Puducherry. He scored 53 and 67 in the first two matches. However, he managed only three runs in the final game on October 11.
The 33-year-old has also been among the runs in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. He scored back-to-back centuries against Puducherry and Bihar in Madhya Pradesh's opening two matches.