Rajat Patidar Unleashes Six-Hitting Carnage, Smashes 135 Off 48 Balls In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - Watch

Rajat Patidar smashed an unbeaten 135 off 48 balls against Assam, becoming the first Madhya Pradesh batter to score a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy century and extending his impressive run of form ahead of IPL 2027

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar acknowledges the applause from the crowd as he leaves the field at the end of their innings during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala. Ap Photo