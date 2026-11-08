Why Did Rajat Patidar Withdraw From India A Squad? BCCI Reveals Reason And Replacement

Rajat Patidar withdraws from India A squad to manage existing injuries
Ayush Badoni replaces Patidar, while Rinku Singh is named vice-captain
Tilak Varma will continue leading India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026
Rajat Patidar has withdrawn from India's squad for the upcoming ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 after informing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he wants to manage his existing injury concerns.
The development comes just days after the selectors announced a 15-member India A squad for the tournament, scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29.
Patidar communicated to the BCCI that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format while managing his existing injuries. Consequently, the right-handed batter has been withdrawn from the India A squad, with the selection committee bringing in Ayush Badoni as his replacement.
The BCCI also confirmed a change in the team's leadership group. Rinku Singh, who was initially named in the squad without a leadership responsibility, has been appointed vice-captain, while Tilak Varma will continue to lead the side.
Ayush Badoni Replaces Rajat Patidar In India A Squad
Badoni's inclusion provides India A with another batting option ahead of the continental competition. The Delhi batter has impressed with his performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League, making him an interesting addition to the squad.
Patidar's withdrawal also means that India A will head into the tournament without the experienced Madhya Pradesh batter, who was originally selected as Tilak Varma's deputy.
The updated squad features several prominent names, including Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana. Prabhsimran Singh and Kumar Kushagra are the two wicketkeeping options.
India A's Updated Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026
India A squad: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Rinku Singh (VC), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan and Ayush Badoni.