'You Are Denying KL Rahul Game Time': Ex-India Cricketer Hits Out At Gambhir Over Axar's No. 5 Role

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh has questioned Axar Patel's suitability for the No. 5 position in overseas conditions, arguing that the move is denying KL Rahul valuable batting time

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dodda ganesh questions gautam gambhir axar patel no 5 role kl rahul india Vs new zealand odi 2026
India's Axar Patel bats during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
Summary of this article

  • Dodda Ganesh questions India's decision to promote Axar Patel to No. 5 in SENA conditions

  • Ganesh believes the move is limiting KL Rahul's opportunities to spend time at the crease

  • Axar scores seven while Rahul remains unbeaten on 26 as India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the second ODI

India's decision to use Axar Patel as a top-five batter in overseas conditions has come under scrutiny following the second ODI against New Zealand.

While the team management has experimented with its middle-order combinations to maintain a left-right batting balance, questions are being raised over whether that approach is coming at the cost of KL Rahul's role in the side.

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh is among those unconvinced by the strategy. He believes Axar's batting ability makes him a useful option for occasional contributions but not someone India should rely on regularly at No. 5, particularly in conditions across South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA).

Taking to X after the Wellington ODI, Ganesh questioned the decision to continue promoting the left-handed all-rounder while Rahul bats lower down the order.

"I say it again: Axar Patel can't be your no 5 in SENA countries. He could play a cameo here and there but he's definitely not a long term solution. You are denying KL Rahul the game time #NZvIND," Ganesh wrote.

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The contrast between the two batters was particularly evident during India's chase of 135 in Wellington. Axar, who walked in at No. 5, managed only seven runs before falling while attempting a ramp shot.

Rahul, on the other hand, had to rebuild the innings after India lost four wickets with just 47 runs on the board.

The wicketkeeper-batter showed greater composure against a challenging New Zealand attack. Having initially focused on seeing off the difficult phase, Rahul gradually found opportunities to score, including with a couple of pull shots and a six. His unbeaten 26 proved important in taking India close to the target.

The conditions had made batting difficult throughout the chase. Jacob Duffy removed Shubman Gill for a first-ball duck and dismissed Virat Kohli for seven, while Rohit Sharma's 23 off 28 deliveries offered India little respite. Shreyas Iyer also failed to convert his start, departing after scoring 30 from 46 balls.

Rain eventually brought the contest to an early conclusion, with India at 113/7 after 26 overs. Having crossed the DLS par score by four runs, the visitors were declared four-wicket winners. The result also gave India a 2-0 advantage in the five-match ODI series.

Interestingly, India's success with the ball had put them in a commanding position long before the batting order came under examination. Gurnoor Brar produced the standout performance, recording career-best figures of 4/30.

Auqib Nabi (2/31) and Anshul Kamboj (2/25) provided valuable support as New Zealand were dismissed for 134 in 41 overs. Daryl Mitchell's 55 was the only substantial contribution from the home side.

The result has therefore presented two contrasting talking points for India. The bowling unit delivered a convincing performance to secure another win, but the batting order continues to invite questions.

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