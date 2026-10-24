Hilarious Moment! Fan Falls Attempting Crowd Catch Captured On Camera- Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: A spectator in Christchurch took a headfirst tumble over the boundary railing while attempting to take a crowd catch off Glenn Phillips' six. The incident took place on the first ball of the 11th over off Axar Patel during the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand.

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India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I
A spectator in Christchurch took a headfirst tumble over the boundary railing while attempting to take a crowd catch off Glenn Phillips' six | Photo: SonyLIV (Screengrab)
Summary of this article

  • A spectator in Christchurch took a headfirst tumble over the boundary railing while attempting to take a crowd catch off Glenn Phillips' six.

  • The incident took place on the first ball of the 11th over off Axar Patel during the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand.

  • Captured live on broadcast, the hilarious moment left commentators and fans in splits as the clip instantly went viral.

Summary of this article

A spectator in Christchurch took a headfirst tumble over the boundary railing while attempting to take a crowd catch off Glenn Phillips' six.

The incident took place on the first ball of the 11th over off Axar Patel during the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand.

Captured live on broadcast, the hilarious moment left commentators and fans in splits as the clip instantly went viral.

India and New Zealand are toiling hard to win the second T20I in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24.

However, a hilarious moment in the stands caught everyone's attention when a fan lost his balance and fell over the railing while trying to catch a ball struck beyond the boundary line.

The incident occurred on the first ball of the 11th over off Axar Patel, when Glenn Phillips muscled a delivery for a massive six. The ball went sailing over Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was attempting to track it near the boundary rope.

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Eager to pull off a memorable crowd catch, the spectator stretched out over the barrier. However, gravity had the final say as he lost his balance and tumbled headfirst over the railing.

The moment was captured live on camera, leaving commentators and fans in splits. While the players remained focused on the pitch, the fan’s comedic effort provided an unforgettable viral highlight amidst the intense action.

Batting first, New Zealand have scored 180/5 in 20 overs. India now need to score 181 in order to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

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