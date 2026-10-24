IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Who Will Replace Injured Ishan Kishan In India’s Playing XI?

India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE: Big Mumbai Indians Update!
Mumbai Indians have appointed Kieron Pollard the team’s head coach ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. The former West Indies all-rounder will replace Mahela Jayawardene who stepped down from the role earlier this month.
India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE: Streaming Info
The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network’s TV channels in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website from 12:30 PM IST onwards.
India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE: Ishan Kishan Ruled Out!
India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20 International against New Zealand after sustaining a right adductor strain during the series opener in Nagpur on Thursday.
India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE: Squads
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra
New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy
India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE: Good Morning!
Greetings, everyone! How are you all doing? We are back with another live blog, this time for the India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I. Stay tuned for all the live updates as we find out whether 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets the call-up to India's playing XI today. Will the young sensation finally get his opportunity? Let's find out!