IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Who Will Replace Injured Ishan Kishan In India’s Playing XI?

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Catch IND vs NZ play-by-play updates from the second T20I on Saturday, 24 October, as Shreyas Iyer’s Men in Blue face Mitchell Santner’s Black Caps at Hagley Oval in Christchurch

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India's Ishan Kishan looks on during the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IND vs NZ, as India take on New Zealand in the second T20I at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, 24 October. After a thrilling series opener in which India chased down a daunting 226-run target to take a 1-0 lead, Shreyas Iyer’s Men in Blue will look to continue their winning run, while Mitchell Santner’s Black Caps will aim to bounce back on home soil. With Ishan Kishan ruled out due to a groin strain, the spotlight is on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and whether he will get a chance in India’s playing XI. Follow us for live scores, ball-by-ball updates, key moments, team news and all the action from Christchurch.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE: Big Mumbai Indians Update!

Mumbai Indians have appointed Kieron Pollard the team’s head coach ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. The former West Indies all-rounder will replace Mahela Jayawardene who stepped down from the role earlier this month.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE: Streaming Info

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network’s TV channels in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website from 12:30 PM IST onwards.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE: Ishan Kishan Ruled Out!

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20 International against New Zealand after sustaining a right adductor strain during the series opener in Nagpur on Thursday.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE: Squads

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy

India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE: Good Morning!

Greetings, everyone! How are you all doing? We are back with another live blog, this time for the India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I. Stay tuned for all the live updates as we find out whether 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets the call-up to India's playing XI today. Will the young sensation finally get his opportunity? Let's find out!

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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