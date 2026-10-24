Kieron Pollard becomes Mumbai Indians' head coach

Mumbai Indians have appointed Kieron Pollard the team’s head coach ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. The former West Indies all-rounder will replace Mahela Jayawardene who stepped down from the role earlier this month.
Pollard, who joined Mumbai Indians in 2010, served as the franchise's batting coach for the past four IPL seasons after retiring as a player ahead of the 2023 edition. He succeeds Mahela Jayawardene, who parted ways with the franchise last weekend.
“It is an honour to take on the role of Head Coach of Mumbai Indians. MI has been a huge part of my life and career, and the bond I share with this team, the players and the Paltan means a great deal to me,” Pollard said on his appointment.
“Having experienced this journey as a player and then as a coach, I understand what Mumbai Indians stands for and the responsibility that comes with representing the Blue and Gold. I am grateful to Mrs. Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and the entire MI family for their trust in me. I look forward to working closely with the players and support staff, building on the team’s legacy, helping our talent grow and giving the Paltan many more reasons to celebrate,” he added.
Pollard comes with an in-depth understanding of Mumbai Indians, its culture and the demands of competing at the highest level. Having witnessed the evolution of T20 cricket, he brings valuable insight into the game’s changing dynamics, tactical nuances and increasingly competitive landscape.
His long association with MI, first as a player and later as Batting Coach, gives him a unique perspective on the franchise’s success and positions him well to lead the team into its next chapter.
MI co-owner Nita Ambani said Pollard’s 16-year journey with Mumbai Indians has made him an integral part of the franchise, expressing confidence in his ability to lead the team as Head Coach with the same commitment, belief and determination.
“Pollard joined Mumbai Indians as a young 22-year-old and, over the past sixteen years, has become an integral part of our family. As a player, he gave us many unforgettable moments, and as a coach, he has continued to share his experience, passion and deep understanding of the game,” Nita Ambani said.
“We are delighted to see him take on this new responsibility as Head Coach. Polly knows what it means to wear the MI jersey and what it takes to play for the Paltan. I am confident that he will bring the same commitment, belief and determination to this role. I wish him every success as he leads the team into its next chapter,” she added.