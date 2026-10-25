'It Gives Me Goosebumps': Kieron Pollard Opens Up On His MI Legacy After Being Appointed Head Coach

Mumbai Indians appointed Kieron Pollard as head coach on Saturday
Kieron Pollard becomes the 8th coach of Mumbai Indians
Kieron Pollard reflects on his journey at the Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians appointed Kieron Pollard as their new head coach on Saturday ahead of IPL 2027. He replaces Mahela Jayawardene, who stepped down from the role last weekend.
Pollard becomes the 8th head coach to lead the franchise in the league. Pollard retired from the IPL in 2022 and continued to be a part of Mumbai Indians as batting coach, before getting promoted to head coach.
On Sunday, Mumbai Indians released a video on their social media platforms where he reflected on his journey with the franchise throughout his career. He said that the journey gives him goosebumps and he looks forward to doing his job as head coach.
He said: "What I've seen is a wonderful journey from the 2009 Champions League Twenty20 all the way through to this position as head coach. Obviously, it gives you goosebumps looking back at what you achieved as a player and now having to step into the role of head coach."
"As a person, you don't always go back to these moments. It's all a blur, but when you get to see it, it brings back emotional memories. But all the same, it's a job—a job that was done well as a player, I would say, and hopefully, in this capacity, the same can continue. Well done putting this together; it brought back some great memories."