Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan Rescue India A After Another Top-Order Collapse Against New Zealand A

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 25 October 2026 3:34 pm

Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan rescued India A to 106 for 2 in their second innings against New Zealand A on Sunday at the second day of the four-day unofficial Test, after Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul fell cheaply again. India A still trail by 98 runs after New Zealand A made 317.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 25 October 2026 3:34 pm

Devdutt Padikkal made 56 not out off 89 balls on the second day of the four-day unofficial Test. | Photo: SonyLIV (Screengrab)