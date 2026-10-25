Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan Rescue India A After Another Top-Order Collapse Against New Zealand A

India A reached 106 for 2 in their second innings against New Zealand A on Sunday
Devdutt Padikkal made 56 not out and Sai Sudharsan remained unbeaten on 39 in an unbroken 96-run stand
Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul fell cheaply again, leaving India A at 10 for 2
India A recovered from another top-order collapse to reach 106 for 2 in their second innings against New Zealand A on Sunday. Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan put on an unbeaten 96-run stand for the third wicket after the openers failed again for the second time in the match.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul fell cheaply and left India A at 10 for 2. Padikkal then made 56 not out off 89 balls and Sudharsan stayed unbeaten on 39 off 104 balls as the pair steadied the innings on the second day of the four-day unofficial Test.
Padikkal was the aggressor in the partnership, decorating his innings with nine boundaries, while Sudharsan played second fiddle and hit five fours.
Batting at No. 3, Padikkal was also the most successful among the specialist batters for India A in the first innings, scoring 32 off 77 balls and spending nearly two hours at the crease.
On Monday, Padikkal and Sudharsan will look to continue in the same vein and build on their partnership to enable India A to set New Zealand A a challenging target. The visitors will also look for meaningful contributions from skipper Dhruv Jurel, Yas Rathod and Washington Sundar.
India A, who were dismissed for a precarious 113 in the first innings, now trail New Zealand A by 98 runs with two days of play remaining and Padikkal and Sudharsan well set at the crease.
New Zealand A innings
New Zealand A made 317. The hosts resumed at 135 for 3 and were all out in 89.3 overs. Skipper Rhys Mariu top-scored with a patient 76 off 137 balls, while Dean Foxcroft added 51. Opener Curtis Heaphy made 44, Kristian Clarke scored 42 and wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay contributed 24.
New Zealand A also benefited from India A's lack of control, with the bowlers conceding 46 extras. Anshul Kamboj returned 3/52 and Auqib Nabi took 3/69 as the pace pair shared six wickets. Akash Deep took two wickets, while Mukesh Choudhary claimed 1/67 and Washington Sundar finished with 1/29 as New Zealand A secured a first-innings lead of 204.
Brief Scores: India A: 113 and 106 for 2 in 36 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 56 batting, Sai Sudharsan 39 batting; Simon Keene 1/19, Fraser Sheat 1/26). New Zealand A (overnight 135/3 in 41 overs): 317 all out in 89.3 overs (Rhys Mariu 76, Dean Foxcroft 51; Anshul Kamboj 3/52, Auqib Nabi 3/69). India A trail by 98 runs.