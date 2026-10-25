Cameron Green Declares Himself Fit For South Africa Vs Australia 3rd Test, But There's A Catch

Cameron Green is fit for Australia's third Test against South Africa but won't bowl
Green is expected to return as a specialist batter after recovering from an abdominal injury
The all-rounder is open to batting at No. 4 or No. 5, depending on team requirements
Australia have received a significant boost ahead of the third and final Test against South Africa, with Cameron Green declaring himself fit for the series decider in Cape Town. However, the all-rounder will return as a specialist batter, as he has not received clearance to bowl following his abdominal injury.
Green's availability comes at a crucial time for Australia, who suffered a crushing innings-and-31-run defeat in the second Test at Gqeberha, leaving the three-match series tied at 1-1. The deciding encounter begins on October 27 at Newlands, with Australia needing a strong batting performance to regain control.
Cameron Green Declares Himself Fit for Cape Town Test
Green suffered an abdominal strain during Australia's third ODI against South Africa in Potchefstroom on September 30. The injury forced him to miss the opening two Tests, but his recovery has progressed faster than anticipated.
"I'm all good to go. Pretty surprised with how quick it's (abdominal injury) actually healed or how functional I feel only a few weeks after," Green was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.
Despite being spotted bowling in training, Green is not expected to contribute with the ball in the upcoming contest. His return could nevertheless strengthen Australia's middle order, which struggled in the previous Test.
Green Open to Batting Position Changes
Australia's batting combination remains under scrutiny following their collapse in Gqeberha, where they were dismissed for 99 in the first innings. Green's return provides the team with flexibility, particularly as selectors assess their top and middle-order options.
The 27-year-old believes he can adapt to different positions, although he feels comfortable batting at No. 4 or No. 5.
"I think I've had a lot of experience up and down the order," Green said. "I think I'm well suited at four and five, but obviously we've had some pretty incredible cricketers bat in those positions. So I'm very happy to move up and down the order depending on what the team wants."
Green Looks to Build on Recent Batting Form
Green also reflected on his recent performances, highlighting the positives from Australia's Tests against Bangladesh in Mackay and Darwin, where he produced important contributions with the bat.
"Certainly (the Tests) up in Mackay and Darwin were huge positives in kind of how I wanted to play the game. There are probably learnings I took from the last Shield game I played, (in) kind of how I wanted to play and it felt pretty natural to me," he said.
Australia will hope Green's return provides the stability needed to challenge South Africa in the series decider.