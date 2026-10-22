South Africa Demolish Australia By An Innings And 31 Runs; Bavuma's Side Complete Stunning Comeback Victory In 2nd Test

South Africa levelled the series 1-1 with a comeback win over Australia at St. George's Park
Temba Bavuma scored 179 and Marco Jansen made 85 to drive the Proteas’ first-innings recovery
Australia were bowled out for 99 and forced to follow on after Jansen’s 5-33
South Africa booked a series decider after beating Australia by an innings and 31 runs on Thursday, the final day of the second cricket Test at St. George's Park. The Proteas levelled the series at 1-1 and the World Test Championship leaders will meet in Cape Town from Tuesday for the title.
The result came after a rain-hit contest that had looked headed for a draw. South Africa had already fought back with the bat, then finished the job with its pace attack despite losing Anrich Nortje to a suspected groin injury.
Proteas First-Innings Rally
South Africa's first-innings fightback changed the match. The rain-affected innings was wrapped up late on day three Tuesday after captain Temba Bavuma made 179 and Marco Jansen struck a rapid 85.
That stand gave South Africa a route back into the game. What first looked like a rescue act to save a draw soon became the base for a push for victory.
South Africa, the World Test Championship holders, carried that momentum into Australia's second innings and forced the contest back under control.
Australia Collapse Under Pressure
Australia cracked on Wednesday. Jansen ripped through them with 5-33 as they were bowled out for 99, forced to follow on and lost 13 wickets in total across the day.
South Africa's attack did it with one bowler down. Anrich Nortje suffered a suspected groin injury in his fourth over, according to ESPNcricinfo, and did not bowl again in Australia's second innings.
Australia resumed on 156-4 on Thursday and aimed to survive a reduced 81 overs with Steve Smith and Alex Carey still to come. But the resistance weakened once Travis Head fell.
Head had resumed on 87 overnight and reached his 13th Test century with his 12th boundary. He made 121 off 190 balls before chopping on against Wiaan Mulder.
Smith batted at No. 7, three places lower than usual, after a neck kink in the first innings. Mulder tested him at once with a first-ball bouncer, and Smith survived the last five overs of the old ball before falling for 3 in the third over with the new ball when he mis-hit Kagiso Rabada. Matthew Breetzke bobbled the catch at midwicket before holding it at the second attempt.
Mulder Finishes Match
Mulder closed it out. After going wicketless and expensive in Australia's second innings on Wednesday, he took three of the six wickets South Africa needed on the fifth and final day.
He bowled Head, Scott Boland and Pat Cummins. Boland and Carey had stretched the innings into tea, with Boland on 40 and past his previous highest Test score of 21.
That stand did not last much longer. Boland was out soon after tea for 40 off 166 balls when he tried to defend a Mulder return and the ball beat him between bat and pad.
Cummins then departed quickly after hitting a boundary. Rabada came back to remove Mitchell Starc off an inside edge, and Jansen ended the match when Josh Hazlewood sent a thick edge to slip. Rabada finished with 4-77, Mulder took 3-64 and Jansen ended the match with six wickets overall.